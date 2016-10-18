Electronic House Hosts Product of the Year Contest: Enter Now!

The Product of the Year Awards, sponsored by ElectronicHouse.com, recognizes the best technologies, products, and services for the smart home. All entrants of this year’s awards will receive exposure in the 2017 Products of the Year Guide, coverage on ElectronicHouse.com and CEPro.com, featured in audience newsletters, and exposure on social media. Additional benefits for the winners will be an announcement in an email and press release showcasing the winners, they will receive a full-color award in a display case, and exclusive use of the 2017 Electronic House Products of the Year winners logo.

Each of the entries will be judged by an unbiased panel, made up of several industry leaders and editors from ElectronicHouse.com and CE Pro magazine, on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and lifestyle benefits. Early Bird deadline is November 4th, 2016. Final deadline for submissions is December 22, 2016. Enter your submissions here.

The 2017 Electronic House Product of the Year Categories are:

Audio

Acoustical Treatments

Audio Components: Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming Devices

Loudspeakers and Soundbars

Multi-room Audio Systems

Subwoofers

Home Control and Automation

DIY-Installed Whole-House Home Control/Automation Systems

Energy Monitoring Devices & Services

Home Networking Components

Power Management, Conditioning & Backup

Professionally Installed Whole House Controls/Automation Systems

Remote Home Monitoring/ Management

Smart Sensors

Spa/Pool Controls & Water Management

Thermostats

Universal Remotes & User Interfaces

Home Theater

A/V Racks & Rack Accessories

Home Theater Accessories

Home Theater Furniture

Home Theater Surround-Sound Systems

Media Servers/Storage Devices

Video Projectors

Lighting

Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic

Lighting Controllers and Accessories

Motorized Window Treatments and Windows

Smart Light Bulbs

Security

Access Control (including Videophones, Door Locks, Gates, etc.)

Security Sensors

Security Systems

Surveillance Cameras

Video