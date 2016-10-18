Skip links

Electronic House Hosts Product of the Year Contest: Enter Now!

Manufacturers of smart home products encouraged to submit by December 22.

The Product of the Year Awards, sponsored by ElectronicHouse.com, recognizes the best technologies, products, and services for the smart home. All entrants of this year’s awards will receive exposure in the 2017 Products of the Year Guide, coverage on ElectronicHouse.com and CEPro.com, featured in audience newsletters, and exposure on social media. Additional benefits for the winners will be an announcement in an email and press release showcasing the winners, they will receive a full-color award in a display case, and exclusive use of the 2017 Electronic House Products of the Year winners logo.

Each of the entries will be judged by an unbiased panel, made up of several industry leaders and editors from ElectronicHouse.com and CE Pro magazine, on creativity, innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and lifestyle benefits. Early Bird deadline is November 4th, 2016. Final deadline for submissions is December 22, 2016. Enter your submissions here.

The 2017 Electronic House Product of the Year Categories are:

Audio

  • Acoustical Treatments
  • Audio Components: Amplifiers, Receivers, Tuners, Processors, and Audio Streaming Devices
  • Loudspeakers and Soundbars
  • Multi-room Audio Systems
  • Subwoofers

Home Control and Automation

  • DIY-Installed Whole-House Home Control/Automation Systems
  • Energy Monitoring Devices & Services
  • Home Networking Components
  • Power Management, Conditioning & Backup
  • Professionally Installed Whole House Controls/Automation Systems
  • Remote Home Monitoring/ Management
  • Smart Sensors
  • Spa/Pool Controls & Water Management
  • Thermostats
  • Universal Remotes & User Interfaces

Home Theater

  • A/V Racks & Rack Accessories
  • Home Theater Accessories
  • Home Theater Furniture
  • Home Theater Surround-Sound Systems
  • Media Servers/Storage Devices
  • Video Projectors

Lighting

  • Fixtures, LED, Fiber Optic
  • Lighting Controllers and Accessories
  • Motorized Window Treatments and Windows
  • Smart Light Bulbs

Security

  • Access Control (including Videophones, Door Locks, Gates, etc.)
  • Security Sensors
  • Security Systems
  • Surveillance Cameras

Video

  • Flat Panel Displays
  • Lifts & Mounts
  • Projection Screens
  • Video Components & Processors
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

  1. Hi Lisa,
    I really want to automate my whole house this year, but I’m still on the fence because I don’t really want to tear up every wall in the house. The house is about 4800 sq ft and I would like to make everything work from my ipad. My question is how much of home automation is wireless these days? Another question is can I use an ipad?

    Thanks Lisa, love your writing by the way.
    Bob

    • There a several good, reliable wireless home automation systems on the market. Check out amazon.com if you’d like to install a system yourself or check out or installer director if you’d rather have a pro handle the job. And yes, almost every home automation system available lets you monitor and manage your home via an iPad.

