How Can Smart Home Systems Save Energy?

Saving energy, whether the fuel for heating your house or electricity that powers your lights, is an increasingly important issue these days. While it seems obvious that the simplest way to save energy is just to use less, in practical terms it can be a lot more difficult. Smart home systems and devices can help you save energy by giving you the means to monitor and control energy usage in ways you were never able to do before.

An article in the April issue of Electronic House explains several ways to use home automation and smart home devices to save energy.

One of the biggest energy benefits of smart home systems is their ability to do remote power management. With the right devices (read about them in this article) you can control what appliances or devices are running and when. Some systems even allow you to monitor how much energy they use.

An automated system can be programmed to turn power-hungry things off when no one is using them or during peak energy times of the day when your electrical rate goes up. Systems that give you remote feedback and control via a smartphone allow you to shut down systems even when you’re not in the house.

Another energy saving benefit of smart home systems is called daylight harvesting. A home automation system, particularly one that includes motorized window treatments, can take advantage of the sun’s bright warming rays or cover up the windows to prevent the home from overheating (and using too much AC).

A very simple smart home solution for energy saving is to use dimmers and sensors. The article explains how these easy-to-install devices are used and how they are great for energy conservation in your home.

A smart thermostat is a fundamental part of any energy management system, because a home’s heating and cooling system is one of the biggest energy consumers in the house. Beside allowing you to more easily adjust and program your home’s temperature, a Wi-Fi thermostat, coupled with a smart home automation system, adds comfort while maximizing energy savings. This article describes how some systems allow lifestyle settings which make it easy to fit your heating or AC system into your daily activities.

Read more here to learn what kinds of smart home devices can make you a more energy responsible person.