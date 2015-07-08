How to Buy a New Smart TV

Shopping for new TV can be a frustrating experience, especially if you only buy a TV once every five to seven years or more and haven’t kept up-to-date on new TV technology. Today’s smart TVs are amazing, and sometimes complicated devices, so there are a lot of factors to weigh when selecting your next TV.

The February 2015 issue of Electronic House includes an article outlining the 7 Best Features to Looks for in a Smart TV. You can read that article here.

If you’re new to the whole smart TV category, then many of these features may seem alien or unnecessary to you. That’s why this smart TV article is important, because it not only points out the Top 7 Features in Smart TVs, but also explains what function these features perform, and why you may or may not need them, depending on how you use your TV.

For example, Wi-Fi connectivity is important for getting content from the Internet (or from your local networked storage devices), but if your TV is going to be placed in close proximity to your network router, then an Ethernet port is even better (it provides a more robust and secure connection).

Do you know what kind of content you want to watch on your next smart TV? All smart TVs include built-in access to streaming video and streaming music services, but they don’t all offer the same ones. If you already have subscriptions or favorite streaming services (such as Netflix for movies) then look for a TV that offers those. If you’re new to online music and videos, then look for a TV that offers a great variety, so you can check out what’s available and then subscribe to the ones you like (most streaming services offer free trial periods).

Other features that will have a great impact on how much you enjoy using your next TV include simple things like remotes (remote controls aren’t nearly as simple as they used to be) and other more advanced control options. Are you ready for voice control and face recognition?

Another thing you probably haven’t considered is processor speed. Read this article to find out why your TV’s processing power is more important than ever. Today’s smart TVs are very different from the dumb monitors of the past, so it’s important to be well-informed when you begin shopping. This article will get you started.

Ready to buy? Have the confidence to know you are making the right choice – download our 2015 Smart TV Buying guide.