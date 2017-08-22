NFL Football Inspired Home Theaters: Ready to Bring the Action Home

A popular trend in home theater design is incorporating the colors and memorabilia of a favorite football team. The two theaters profiled below scored the Gold and Silver awards during the Electronic House Home of the Year awards content held recently. You can see more winners here, here, and here. The Gold winning space was inspired by the owners’ love of the Denver Broncos; the Silver theater pays tribute to the Buffalo Bills. Each was put together for less than $75,000.

Gold Winner: Denver Broncos-Themed Theater Takes the Title

Ode to a fave football team and plenty of A/V power like 4K projection and 155-inch screen score a family a winning home theater.

Home theaters come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Thankfully, when the owners of this award-winning theater sat down with the home systems integrators at TYM Smart Homes & Home Theaters to brainstorm concepts for their new home theater, the house was in the framing stages, giving them a blank slate to work with. They could design the theater without much compromise, integrate technology with relative ease, and personalize the space fully.

TYM and the homeowners took the ball and ran with it, tailoring the 20-by-20-foot theater around the owner’s love of football, family, and the Denver Broncos. Naturally, the color scheme for the room would incorporate lots of Broncos blue and orange. Beyond this, the A/V presentation had to be as lifelike as possible — as if the Broncos super-fan was sitting on the 50-yard line.

“Graffiti” Inspires Gigantic Screen

The screen would need to be large, but how large? To help the homeowners visualize the screen’s impact on the room, TYM lead designer Matt Montgomery spray painted screen options onto the foundation walls of the basement. “This allowed the client to visualize his home theater and the impact of various screen sizes,” says Montgomery. “It’s a crude method, but effective.”

No surprise, the homeowner chose the largest of the screen options — a super-wide anamorphic screen measuring 155 inches (diagonal). A Sony 4K projector suspended from the ceiling throws football games and movies onto the Draper screen.

50-Yard-Line Seats

Based on the dimensions of the screen, TYM calculated the best seating location for the owner. The rest of the home theater design would revolve around this prime viewing spot. This would include a Dolby Atmos/DTS:X capable surround-sound system comprising Paradigm CI Elite in-wall and in-ceiling speakers and Anthem receiver. Additional seating in the form of blue bean bag chairs would occupy the floor in front of the main seating area. “Low to the ground, the bean bag seating would ensure that nothing would block the owner’s view of the screen,” Montgomery explains.

Going for the Extra Point

What would a game be without refreshments? At the rear of the home theater a fully stocked kitchen offers snacks and drinks … as well as a 75-inch Sony 4K TV that displays the same video feed as what’s on the 155-inch screen. There’s no chance of missing an important play as you grab a cold one from the fridge. The Just Add Power video distribution system delivers the action to all other TVs in the house as well.

The extra point on the experience is a custom-designed fiber optic star ceiling, which the TYM integrators installed permanently into the sheetrock. “If you can’t be at Mile High Stadium for the game, then we can create the feeling of being under the stars with your fellow fans,” Montgomery says.

The entire environment — audio, video, fiber optic stars, lighting, and temperature — can be easily controlled by an app on the homeowner’s iPad. The team at TYM initially configured the app with “scenes” that enable the homeowner to touch one button to command multiple devices. Since then, however, the homeowner has taken the liberty to create his own scenes as he discovers new ways to enjoy his Broncos-inspired home theater.

Systems Design & Installation

TYM Smart Homes & Home Theaters, Sandy, Utah

Equipment Highlights

Sony 4K projector

Draper projection screen

Paradigm speakers

Anthem A/V receiver

Sony 4K TV

Just Add Power video distribution

Savant automation & lighting

LaunchPort iPad wall mount

Silver Winner: Buffalo Bills Fan Treated to Theater that’s All Fun & Games

This sports bar-style theater was custom built by Pure Custom Integrations (PCI), of Mississauga, Ontario, for a huge Buffalo Bills fan who wanted to soak in as much football action as possible with a large projection screen surrounded by multiple TVs. A thin-bezel 108-inch acoustic screen from EluneVision was used in order to be able to place the TVs closer together and create a more uniform look. Two Samsung 50-inch 4K TVs were mounted on each side of the screen, with precise measurements for the spacing.

Five cable boxes allow for various sporting events to be watched at once, and content from a media player and PS4 can also be selected. The homeowner wanted to have a 7.1-channel theater layout, but after examining the potential speaker positioning, PCI determined a Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 setup made more sense.

To simplify operating the sophisticated A/V setup, PCI created a user interface (UI) that also catered to the theme. “The custom UI was a surprise we had and never discussed with him. We just talked with the client to find out more about what he liked and why he wanted to build his dream theater,” says PCI president Richard Juras. “We wanted his menu layout on the iPad to look similar to the displays on the wall — where he would just select which display he was controlling on the iPad and that corresponding TV would turn on and be ready to use.”

A storage closet next to the theater provided the perfect spot to hold the equipment rack and help PCI avoid extremely long runs on the HDMI cable to pass a true 4K source. RTI control systems allowed PCI to create a true custom layout that was reliable and quick responsive, while Lutron Caséta lighting sets the room for any viewing condition.

Systems Design & Installation

Pure Custom Integrations, Mississauga, Ontario

Equipment Highlights