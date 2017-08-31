Home of the Year: Lutron and Savant Systems Create Award Winning Smart Home

This ultra-contemporary home in Franklin, Mich., boasts unique design and convenient use, pulled together by collaboration among Spire Integrated Systems (Troy, Mich.), interior designer Ann-Marie Anton, and Young & Young Architects. The entire house, which was recently named the Electronic House Smart (Modern/Contemporary) Home of the Year, less than $150,000, Silver award-winner, is managed by a Savant system, personalized for the homeowner, and conveniently automates and controls the home’s audio/video, lighting, security, and HVAC functions.

Lutron lighting is installed throughout, allowing the homeowner to create a comfortable atmosphere in any room for any activity. To control the lighting and offer privacy from the large windows, Spire installed Lutron QS Wireless automated shades that seamlessly descend from hidden soffits and are easily controlled by the Savant system.

Bowers & Wilkins speakers that blend into the walls and ceilings were placed to deliver ambient music that emanates throughout each room with no visual footprint. The cozy fireplace in the living room provides warmth all at the touch of a button on an iPad through a Savant App.

Outside, a long limestone gas fire pit with lava rock creates a relaxing spot, all operated through the Savant smart home system, as well.

For added ambiance, Sonance speakers were installed on the terrace to deliver great-sounding background music. Security cameras, motion detectors to turn on lights, and garage door control all provide that extra level of safety and security and are accessed easily and remotely on the Savant App. “When integrating technology into this beautiful home, Spire made sure not to detract from the home’s exceptional design,” says Spire’s Michelle Richardson. “The entire home, from its design to its technology, comes together to create a serene elegant home that is both functional and beautiful.”