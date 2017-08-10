Home of the Year: Control4 System Sets a Peaceful Atmosphere in Award-Winning Master Suite

With the plethora of entertainment options in this master suite it’s a wonder any sleep goes on. Then again, the team at Progressive Home Automation in Calgary, working with builder Triangle Enterprises, managed to outfit this room with A/V that stays hidden until it’s engaged. It was a feat the earned Progressive Home Automation the Electronic House Home of the Year Award for Best Master Suite. Go here, here, and here to see other 2017 Home of the Year winners.

A Control4 system serves as the brains of the operation of the room’s lights, motorized window shades, temperature, and A/V equipment. The owners can grab a remote or visit a 10-inch touchpanel mounted near the bedroom entry to alter every aspect of the room environment. While the comprehensiveness of the control is impressive, a real highlight of this renovated space is a hidden home theater. Covertly designed, a motorized 96-inch Screen Innovations Slate stays tucked into the ceiling until showtime and an Epson 6030 projector peeks out from behind the custom headboard.

“With limited options in terms of screen placement, a recessed drop-down screen was the best option,” explains Progressive project manager Ryan Lowe. “The curved drop ceiling also played a big part in limiting the screen size. Numerous hours of design and onsite planning went into making sure the projector and screen setup would work out perfect, and also allow for the largest screen size possible.”

Complementing the video is a 5.1-channel surround-sound system features Sonance Visual Performance in-ceiling speakers and in-wall 10-inch subwoofer, fed by a Yamaha receiver. Quick buttons on the lighting keypad turn on music to the owners’ favorite stations. Lighting control via Control4 keypads and dimmers allows the owners to set nighttime scenes that include lit pathways from the bedroom to the kitchen and back. Motion activates accent lights under the cabinets and in the shower when entering the bathroom.

The entire Control4 automation system is capable of being controlled by voice commands such as “Close the bedroom shades”; “Set the bedroom lights to 30 percent”; “Goodnight”; “Good morning”; or a number of other commands that will set the temperature and turn audio and video on or off, according to Lowe.

Systems Design & Installation

Progressive Home Automation, Calgary, Alb., Canada

Equipment Highlights