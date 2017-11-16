Home of the Year Winner: Massive Home Improvement Project Features Colored Lighting 

The young couple that bought this New York house decided to do a full-gut renovation and wanted to update the entire house with modern technology. The results are so impressive the project was named the Silver Before & After winner of the 2017 Electronic House Home of the Year Awards.

See more award-winning homes here

To ensure that technology would be part of the massive redo, the couple turned to Global Custom Integrations (GCI), of Hawthorne, N.Y., which went in with the typical A/V pitch and earned the trust of the owners, who ended up hiring the integrator as their lighting and decorating/design firm.

Lighting Sets the Mood

“The owners wanted us to pick out lighting fixtures for them and design a lighting system by which they could change color depends on their mood and entertainment needs,” says GCI president Dan Hong.

GCI worked with builder CCM Construction’s electrician and designed a DMX lighting system in the kitchen, master suite, and master bath (and Control4 panelized lighting elsewhere). They can change the colors of the lights on the fly via a smartphone app, which instantly changes the look and feel of the house. Lighting isn’t the only smart home feature that is easily managed and automated.

Everything Managed by One System: Control4

The homeowners wanted to be able to check into their Sub-Zero fridge, turn on fans, air conditioning, music, TVs, security and control shades all from the Control4 automation system app. Additionally, GCI installed two dozen-plus Hikvision IP cameras throughout the house, into crown moldings to be concealed for use as pinhole nanny cams.

Home Entertainment Highlights

For A/V, highlights include a 32-inch mirror TV within the custom 150-inch custom Electric Mirror in the master bathroom; Dolby Atmos systems in the living room and master bedroom; and dedicated Atmos theater featuring McIntosh gear and Sonus Faber speakers. A Leaf HDMI matrix routes content from video components to six video zones. Outdoors there are Madison Fielding planter speakers and Acoustic Landscape speakers on the perimeter, and GCI programmed the exterior lighting controls to automatically turn on at sunset and off at sunrise.

Colored lighting, combined with consolidated control of everything electronic in the house creates and environment that’s and beautiful as it is functional. Technology and design teamed up perfectly to turn an outdated home into a modern marvel.

Systems Design & Installation

Global Custom Integrations, Hawthorne, N.Y.

Equipment