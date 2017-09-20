Home of the Year: Control4 Delivers Award-Winning Style and Smarts to 6,000-Square-Foot Home

When a 6,000-square foot home gets rewired to handle a slew of sophisticated home technologies it’s a big deal. When the end result defies all signs of complicated retrofit work, the project and the team that pulled off the work deserve recognition. And that’s exactly what the Vail Valley, Colo., division of Texas-based Futurian Systems received recently as the Silver winner of the Electronic House Home of the Year contest for Best Traditoinal Smart Home, more than $150,000.

Hidden Technology

Futurian Systems was approached by the owners of this fabulous home to design, install, and now maintain one of the most custom home systems it’s ever delivered — capped by a jaw-dropping motorized equipment rack. For a home built in 1992, the remodel was expansive, says Futurian president Jeremy Beck. Great care went into the planning of major technology upgrades and the owner “wouldn’t settle for anything less than ‘stealth,’” so Futurian focused on how to hide as much as possible.

Rewiring the House

The first step was to lay a solid wiring infrastructure for the 6,000-square-foot home, and challenges started immediately, says Beck. “Multiple trailer-loads of wire were delivered on a tight schedule to be installed before the drywall was to go back up. With the home being four stories, and retrofit in nature, wiring paths had to take large detours to reach their destination,” he says, noting 320 man-hours ensured proper execution.

Achieving Speaker Symmetry

Once the trim phase was reached, more adjustments had to be made. Speakers were moved to achieve exact symmetry within each room. TV placements were modified to create balance within the lines of walls, fireplaces, corners, and shelving. The positions of thermostats, security keypads, and touchscreens were fine-tuned so no items seemed out of alignment.

Motorized Equipment Rack

“The most fascinating complementary feature of the system is the motorized equipment rack,” Beck enthuses. “Many hours were spent engineering, installing, and modifying the actuator and track system to deliver a mechanism that would roll the 7-foot, almost 1,000-pound rack, in and out of the wall with the push of a button.”

Control from Top to Bottom

In the end, Futurian produced a stealthy system that includes 11 zones of full climate and humidity control, automation of doors, camera surveillance, lighting control, security, A/V distribution, motorized shades, robust home communications, and even an integrated hot tub.

Systems Design & Installation

Futurian Systems, Southlake, Texas

