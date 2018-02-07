Electronic House 2018 Home of the Year Awards Call for Entries

For the 13th year in a row, Electronic House and CEPro will honor the best smart home installations in its annual Home of the Year contest.

The contest represents a unique opportunity for home systems integrators to show off their best residential design and installation work and to be recognized nationally by their peers and potential clients as having the skills and knowledge to create visually stunning and highly functional smart home spaces.

“As always, we will be looking for projects that demonstrate innovation and provide practical, useful benefits end-users,” says Electronic House editor Lisa Montgomery. “Whether an installation is of large scale or small, is a retrofit or new construction, or was designed for a special purpose in mind, the objective of our expert panel of judges will be to recognize integrators who are creative and have a real passion for their work.”

Entries for the 13th Annual Home of the Year Contest will also receive consideration for their level of integration and engineering, and specific ways in which the technology has enhanced the lives of the people who use it.

Integrators can enter projects in a number of different categories, and Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced in early May, with articles about each winner to be published in the August CEDIA issue of CEPro magazine and on CEPro.com and ElectronicHouse.com. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will also appear in a special downloadable edition of Electronic House.

Home of the Year categories this year include:

Best Smart Home of the Year $150K and above

Best Smart Home of the Year $150K and under

Best Multipurpose Room

Best Outdoor Entertainment Space

Best Dedicated Home Theater, less than $25K

Best Dedicated Home Theater, $25K to $75K

Best Dedicated Home Theater, $75K to $150K

Best Dedicated Home Theater, $150K and above

Best Master Suite

Best Before & After

Best Unique Space

Early bird registration ends Friday, March 2 and entitles you to a $50 discount. All entries must be received by Friday, April 13 for consideration. Find more details about the benefits of entering and the information needed here.