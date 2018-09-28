Best Traditional Smart Homes, Silver and Bronze, Less Than $150,000 - Electronic House

Silver Award: Vaunted Video Options, Custom Crafted Inside & Out

Sometimes a homeowner will leave all the technology decisions to the systems integrator; other times they have a good idea of what they want. For an integrator, the latter can be tricky but the process can lead to success, such as the case in this project.

“Long before the clients became some of our favorites, they were our toughest clients,” says Brad Montgomery, creative director of Tym Smart Homes & Home Theaters. “In a lot of ways, his requests were very simple. … With him, each piece of the system was like its own carefully vetted project. No details were missed.”

Truly coveted pieces included the TVs, for which Savant and Just Add Power products were integrated to facilitate housewide A/V distribution to new Sony 4K models plus 198-inch projection system in the impressive theater. There’s viewing options in the master bedroom with a swing-out mounted TV recessed into the stone fireplace as part of collaboration with builder Tree Haven Homes; multiple TVs in the gym, kids rec room and outdoor space; and accommodations for golf simulator room to come.

Also conveniently viewable is footage from Helios video doorbells and Hikvision surveillance cameras, the latter of which lets the owner remotely keep an eye on his exotic car collection. Additionally, music plays inside and out via 100+ TruAudio speakers, while a Luxul network maintains systems reliability.

Systems & Equipment

Savant controls

Savant lighting control

Sony, Vizio, Samsung TVs

Sony 4K projector

Draper projection screen

TruAudio speakers, Paradigm theater speakers

Anthem, Pioneer Elite A/V receivers

DSC security

Hikvision surveillance

Luxul network

TruAudio racks

Bronze Award: Superb Performance & Pleasant Aesthetics Enhance Coastal Comforts

Situated along the Annapolis, Md., coastline, this home with cedar shingles, magnificent stone work, shiplap interiors, coffered ceilings and nautical themed lighting fixtures exudes coziness, comfort and familiarity. It was apparent to local systems integrator Atlantic Control Technologies that this home was intentionally designed this way and the technology had to be equally friendly and inviting, says operations manager Jan Eden.

Adhering to the owners’ request for minimal and unobtrusive quantity of devices but robust functionality, ACT implemented RTI controls and Lutron lighting systems, while whole-house A/V features sleek LG OLED TVs and visually pleasing architectural speakers from Sonance. Video and music content is always available, whether from Apple TVs, Sonos and even a turntable. The media room includes Bowers & Wilkins custom install series speakers, Sony 4K projector and 96-inch frameless Screen Innovations screen.

“Seamless finishes came in the form of integrated step lights, outdoor speakers and cameras flush mounted with the architectural trim work, automated home cinema seating, automated fireplaces, hidden subwoofers and even custom speaker enclosures that flush mounted to the interior trim work to cover the side profile of the display installations,” says Eden. “The technology and architectural elements all seem to become one.”

ACT also addressed the owners’ request for maximum energy efficiency and reduced wastefulness by carefully programming the lighting and climate control systems and integrated astronomical clock. Plus the owners always have remote adjustments available at their fingertips to enhance their comfort.

Systems & Equipment