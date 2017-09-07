When Two Home Theater Screens are Better Than One

Maybe your media room is bathed in lots of natural light. Then again, it also gets really dark when you draw the shades and turn off the light fixtures. Sometimes you like to watch movies in a widescreen format; other times, consume video in a more squarish HDTV format. If you find yourself bouncing back and forth between viewing styles, Stewart Filmscreen offers a solution that accommodates both.

The new Stewart Filmscreen dual-roller projection screen, appropriately named Gemini, uses dual aspect ratios to accommodate both HDTV (16:9) and Widescreen Cinema Scope (2:35:1) screen materials for environments with high ambient light as well as home theaters.

Home theater designers and movie buffs often need to choose between a screen material that will offer a true cinematic experience within a home theater … or one that will perform well in high-ambient light conditions. Stewart set out to solve this issue with the Gemini screen, which offers both within a contemporary case.

Users can automatically change the screen material and aspect ratio from 16:9 HDTV to 2.35:1 Cinemascope with the push of a button or via voice control when paired with third party options like Amazon Echo.

The Gemini will be equipped with Stewart Filmscreen’s StudioTek material with a 2:35 aspect ratio, which is available in sizes up to 196-inches diagonal and intended for a movie night in a dark home theater. Gemini will also incorporate Phantom HALR, Stewart Filmscreen’s high ambient light rejection screen material in a 16:9 aspect ratio ideal for video streaming, sports and other content in bright conditions. Gemini can accommodate Phantom HALR screens up to 156 inches diagonal.

Both screens roll up into Gemini’s unobtrusive casing when not in use, ensuring a clean aesthetic for your home theater or media room.

Gemini is available in a variety of flexible front projection configurations. Acoustically transparent options are also available using Stewart’s woven Harmony fabric or proprietary Cinemaperf or Microperf X2 THX Ultra perforated material options.

Assembly and Installation

The Gemini system’s lightweight screen housing comes in a choice of black or white case color, and a four-corner mounting system for ceiling recessed installations. Optional wall-mount brackets are available for applications where wall mounting is preferred. The unit ships fully-assembled with a three-prong power connection.

The system comes complete with dual Somfy screen motors for nearly silent operation.

Home Control

The Gemini screen uses a dual IMC control, which can include a 12-volt trigger on the IMC or add the optional IBT 100 for RS-232 connection. Gemini is also compatible with many home automation and control systems including Crestron, AMX and Savant.