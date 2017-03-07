Top 5 Home Theater Projectors are Affordable and Versatile

A home theater isn’t really a home theater unless it has a video projector. A video projector can create a larger-than-life image that the biggest big-screen TV simply can’t muster … unless you’re willing to drop an unbelievably huge sum of cash. By contrast, you can enjoy a 100-inch+ image for well under $5,000 with a two-piece projection system (screen and projector). So if you’re in the market for a home entertainment upgrade, give these five projectors a look. According to PMA Research, they rated as the best-selling machines in January, in order of popularity:

Optoma HD142X

This small size of this projector from Optoma (less than 5.5 pounds) means that it can fit comfortably in most entertainment spaces. An integrated speaker provides the audio and two HDMI inputs mean you can easily connect components like a laptop, PC. Blu-ray Disc player, media streamer, and media player. Or connect an HDMI dongle to stream videos and share photos on the big screen.

3,000 ANSI lumens

Built-in 10W speaker

2 HDMI inputs

$549 (street price)

BenQ HT2050

A wireless HDMI option makes the BenQ HT2050 a projector that can move around the house with no wires to worry about. Plus, a Wall Color Correction feature tweaks the image when projecting onto colored surfaces, which means it can display images on any wall of your house. It produces images at a full HD 1080p resolution, and features many settings that you can adjust to fine-tune the color for different viewing situations, like day and night. Its SmartEco technology automatically adjusts the lamp brightness based on the content in order to project richer blacks and increased contrast for tiny text and subtle details.

2,200 ANSI lumens

Built-in 10W speaker

Lens shift for installation flexibility

Wireless HDMI option

$799

Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 640

The PowerLite Home Cinema 640 projector can produce huge images up to 300 inches diagonally (25 times the size of a 60-inch flat-panel TV), making it a great machine for an outdoor movie or multiplayer video games. It offers HDMI connectivity for cable/satellite boxes, laptops, Blu-ray Disc, players, gaming consoles, and media streaming devices. a built-in speaker 2-watt speaker and four built-in color modes for optimizing the picture are also key features. It has a 800×600 native resolution.

3,200 ANSI lumens

Built-in 2W speaker

Special Game Mode setting

HDMI connectivity

$359.99

Viewsonic LightStream PJD7828HDL

If you’re short on space, the Viewsonic LightStream PJD7828HDL is a good choice. It features a short throw lens, which means it can be placed close to the screen instead several feet back. It boasts full HD 1920×1080 native resolution, a 10-watt speaker, and a cool compartment, called PortAll, that includes an HDMI/MHL connection for wireless HDMI dongles and MHL connectors, while a cable management hood eliminates cable clutter.

3,200 ANSI lumens

Built-in 10W speaker

Short-throw lens

Hidden cable compartment

$679.99

Optoma HD27

With a lamp life of an impressive 8000 hours, you’ll get extended viewing and lower cost of ownership with the Optoma HD27. In fact, even if you watch a two-hour movie every day, this projector’s lamp should last more than 10 years. It also boasts two HDMI inputs for connecting a laptop, PC, Blu-ray Disc player, media streaming device, and gaming console. By plugging in an HDMI dongle you can stream videos and share photos on the big screen.

3,200 ANSI lumens

Built-in 10W speaker

Two HDMI inputs

$649 (street price)