  • Mirage Effect

    “The purpose is to create a mirage effect—that you find yourself completely immersed,” he says. “It’s like having an IMAX in your home.”

  • McIntosh Audio

    There are a total of 72 McIntosh tube amps in the Kipnis theater

  • All Tubes

    The system runs off 1,152 hand-made vacuum tubes commissioned for the installation.

  • Wall of THX Sound

    All that muscle goes into Snell THX Music & Cinema Reference speakers (14 towers, 24 subwoofers) plus 14 Murata Super Tweeters and three Snell THX Music & Cinema Reference center channel speakers.

  • Guitar Hero

    Gaming rocks on the huge Stewart Screen.

  • All Custom Drivers

    Kipnis is picky about speakers and commissioned custom drivers for all his speakers. He also customizes the wiring all the way down to the solder.

  • Sony Pro 4K Projector

    He had a 4K projector years before most people knew what that was. In 2006 he set up a professional Sony SRX-T110 projector which displays a resolution of 4096 x 2160.

  • Home Theater in the Round

    The custom designed lighting system includes a combination of Chauvet flood and spot lights (40 of each) in various colors, all computer controlled, so he can create any ambient scene he wants.

  • KSS Power

    Delivering power to this room, in his backyard Kipnis has two General Electric high Voltage isolation transformers (13,800 Volts to 240 Volts / 800 Amperes). One is set aside for the analog components, while the other gives juice to the digital parts of the system.