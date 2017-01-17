Star Wars Home Theater Features Sony 4K Video Projector

A recent winner of Screen Excellence’s Installation of the Month competition is this Star Wars-themed project by Zene Private Cinema.

The Chinese integration firm completed this ambitious home theater project after the client got back in touch after buying a karaoke machine from the integration company two years earlier.

“When he moved into a new house, he called us and wanted us to build a high-end themed theater,” says Zene Private Cinema’s Max Li. “The client asked for high-end audio and video performance and that the theater look very cool.”

Acoustics Provide ‘Impact’ and ‘Rumble’

Working with interior designer Dominique Amblard, Zene Private Cinema spent a lot of time making sure that the acoustical panels could be fitted into his design. In fact, the team had to cut the sound panels into small pieces to fit in with the aesthetics.

The client wanted Dolby Atmos, which is facilitated via a total of 12 Aragon & James power amplifiers driving three main GTL Sound Labs AP Platinum main speakers, as well as four side, two rear and four ceiling AE963 in-wall surround speakers. These are combined with four Bay Audio subwoofers —​ two PMT+12 s for “impact” and two PMT+15s for “rumble.”

“These speakers have very good dynamics and sound very natural in small rooms,” says Li.

The integrator also installed a Marantz Dolby Atmos preamp and Zene DZ-24 DSP equalizer in the custom home cinema. Acoustic treatment is provided for via Quest AI acoustic panels, Fuyi Sound isolation rubber pads and a custom-made 40dB sound isolation door combined with a steel door to achieve the looks and the required 50dB overall isolation.

Sony 4K Projection, Screen Excellence, Control4

4K images are projected using a Sony VW-1100ES 4K projector, pulling video from an Oppo BDP-105 Blu-ray player, complemented by a Screen Excellence Reference 170 WS projection screen with a 170in/432cm base width in 2.35/1 aspect ratio, fitted with the Enlightor 4K projection surface.

“We chose a Screen Excellence screen not only for its video performance, but also for its acoustic transparency,” says Li. “This is way better than a micro perforated alternative.”

Finally, the whole installation, including the lighting, is controlled using a Control4 system, including a HC-800 controller, C4-SR-250 wireless remote, DIN-8DIM-E lighting module and a KD240-SW Keypad dimmer. The seven reclining seats are from Fortress Seating.

“This project is the result of good teamwork between each stakeholder (the interior designer, Zene and the contractor). This lead to the success of this amazing project,” says Li. “My favorite part is that this is a gorgeous-looking theater, but it also sounds very good. Most good-looking theaters don’t sound good!”

This installation won the CEDIA Global award for Best Home Theater.

This article originally ran on CE Pro Europe.