Special AV Credenza Designed to Hold Sony 4K Projector

An Ultra-short-throw 4K projector has become a popular option for home theaters. Designed to sit inches away from the screen, however, they require a special type of storage solution…unless you don’t mind keeping the projector out in the open.

For homeowners who would rather keep technology like a 4K video projector under wraps, Salamander Designs, Ltd., has created a credenza to accommodate the new Sony VPLVZ1000ES Ultra-Short Throw projector 4K HDR home theater projector.

The Salamander Credenza, X/SNY245 requires minimal installation with no need to open the wall or ceiling to run cables. All supporting components including a speaker system, can be enclosed in the credenza to provide a beautiful and simple solution for virtually any decor.

“At Salamander after over 20 years of creating innovative AV furniture we are very adept at providing collaborative solutions. This Ultra Short throw The VPL-VZ1000ES projector and cabinet is just one example of the forward thinking solutions we can offer,” says Salamander Designs president and founder Sal Carrabba.

The credenza is available in three styles: Miami, which features gloss-white doors and sides with a black solid surface top; Chicago, which has a grass texture, black oak doors and sides, and a black solid surface top; and Oslo with black glass door, black oak sides, and a black surface top.

Salamander offers a variety of accessories for the credenzas, including active cooling, designer footing, and built-in louvers to promote airflow and help keep the equipment inside cool.

The Salamander Credenza retails for $3,999.