Sony Introduces 3 New 4K Projectors; Partners with Kaleidescape for 4K Content

If you’re a videophile looking for a powerful 4K-capable home theater system, Sony and Kaleidescape have you covered.

The respective electronics giant and media server company have partnered to bundle a 4K media server with one of three new Sony 4K projectors.

Trio of Native 4K Projectors Unveiled

For starters, Sony added three new “true 4K” projectors to its lineup. They not only deliver quality video, but are affordable. The entry-level VPL-VW285ES projector, which features HDR, 10-bit depth and Sony’s Triluminous color processing, retails for $4,999.

A step above that, the new VPL-VW385ES runs $7,999 and adds features like picture position memories for storing format-specific settings, advanced iris control, built-in auto calibration and customized lens functions.

At the higher end, but still an attractive price for what it offers, the new VPL-VW885ES bumps the technology up to three-chip laser light source; adds Sony’s Reality Creation and Motionflow processing for sharp, smooth images; and has two 18Gbps HDCP 2.2 HDMI ports for future-proof content delivery. It carries a price tag of $24,999 and it’s due out in late November.

Of course, one of Sony’s advantages in the 4K video game is its ability to serve the entire chain, from movie production to post-production to software and hardware. So it makes sense that the company is partnering with with Kaleidescape. The manufacturer of high-performance media servers also works with the studios to procure content for its 4K digital download store.

Kaleidescape to Feed Sony Projector Owners 4K HDR Content

Between now and the end of March 2018 the Sony/Kaleidescape 4K Movie Bundle provides 10 4K HDR movies (up to $350 value) free from the Kaleidescape Movie Store to purchasers of certain Sony 4K projectors at no additional charge; to current owners of qualifying Sony projectors; and to current owners of such projectors who then purchase a Kaleidescape Strato system during the timeframe.

“We can’t drive the 4K High Dynamic Range experience alone, so we decided to partner with Sony to work together to cross-promote it,” explains Kaleidescape founder and CEO Cheena Srinivasan.

“It’s a no-brainer. When someone is purchasing a projector either for a dedicated home theater room or media room, the weakest link is the source device. A major brand like Sony saying content matters, if content is no good … I think they’re deeply committed to it. No other manufacturer is singing the same song as us on picture quality as Sony.”