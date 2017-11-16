Sony, Comcast Integrate Xfinity App into Sony Android TVs

Have set-top boxes have run their course thanks to all the smarts being built directly into TVs? Sony and Comcast are doing their part to make this happen. The two entertainment giants have teamed up to integrate the Xfinity TV app within Sony Android smart televisions to provide homeowners with a convenient way to access their favorite broadcast-based content.

Starting in 2018 Xfinity subscribers who own Sony Android TVs will be able to access live content, on-demand content and recorded, cloud-based DVR content from a newly integrated Xfinity app—no set-top box required.

“We are pleased to partner with Comcast in bringing their Xfinity TV application to Sony Android TVs, allowing our customers to directly access great content on Sony 4K HDR TVs,” says Kevin Brinkman, director, product marketing, TV & projector, Sony. “We look forward to working with Comcast to deliver consistently high-quality programming to our best-in-class smart TVs, combining Android TV streaming with the immersion of 4K HDR experiences via their advanced managed network.”

Xfinity TV Partner Program Supports Alliance

Comcast says it launched its Xfinity TV Partner Program in 2016 to expand its customers’ ability to access the programming that’s included with their subscriptions.

Leveraging the open HTML5 standard to provide a common framework for smart TVs, Comcast points out that it works closely with potential partners to develop Xfinity TV apps.

Through the app, all of the content is delivered via Comcast’s secure private managed network to allow customers to safely and reliably access their content without the need to lease a traditional set-top box from Comcast.

Mike Gatzke, vice president, video subscription services, Comcast Cable, adds the alliance between the companies provides Comcast subscribers a choice of methods to watch their favorite content.

“We remain focused on providing our customers with more choice and flexibility in how, when and where they access the content included with their Xfinity TV subscription,” comments Gatzke.

“Providing our customers with the highest quality entertainment experiences across devices remains a top priority, so we are thrilled to partner with Sony to give our customers access to the Xfinity TV app directly on Sony smart TVs.”