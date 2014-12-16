Sony 4K Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector Can Turn Any Wall into a Theater Screen

Not everyone has the space for a giant home theater room. However, you can have home theater in almost any room—and with 4K—via the Sony LSPX-W1S 4K projector.

This new component is what’s called an “ultra-short-throw” home theater projector, so it doesn’t need a giant room to project a giant image properly. Instead, you can place the LSPX-W1S laser projector just seven inches from almost any wall for an instant home theater, and it will project up to 147 inches of eye-popping 4K Ultra HD images.

Yes, the Sony projector can do 4K, which means that it boasts a display resolution of 4096 x 2160. It also has 4K SXRD panels, TRILUMINOS display technology, and a Laser Light Source, which boasts a longer life than conventional projector lamps. Other features include powered zoom and power focus options, 4K X-Reality PRO processing, 3D support, Auto Color calibration, and four HDMI inputs. It even has integrated speaker units, so you don’t need all sorts of cables hanging out.

That same clutter-free appearance can live in your living room, media room, basement, or any other room, every single day. The slick aluminum finish helps the unit to blend into almost any decor quite nicely.

Need some 4K for that projector? Sony has made the LSPX-W1S compatible with the FMP-X10 4K Ultra HD Media Player. Sold separately for $699.99, this unit can provide access to 4K Netflix and Sony’s Video Unlimited 4K service, for streaming all sorts of feature films and TV episodes in 4K Ultra HD.

Sony is selling the LSPX-W1S 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector now, with an MSRP of $50,000.