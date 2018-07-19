Roku Moves into Wireless Audio with Roku TV Wireless Speakers - Electronic House

The preorder price of the Roku TV is $150 through July 23. From July 24 to Oct. 15, the bundle will be available for $180 before shifting to its regular $200 cost. The bundle includes a pair of Roku TV speakers, a Roku TV voice remote, a Roku Touch tabletop remote, two power cables, and four AAA batteries.

Aiming to improve the sound quality of flat-panel televisions, the speakers comes with a voice control remote and sell for $150 for a limited time.

“Picture quality, a tremendous selection of content, value and ease of use make Roku TVs some of the most popular smart TVs on the market today,” says Anthony Wood, CEO. “Adding great audio dramatically enhances the way people experience their favorite entertainment. With this package, we’re able to offer our customers a simple and affordable way to further immerse themselves into the TV, movies and music they love, while providing them with a better whole-home entertainment experience.”

Turnkey Audio

Designed to set up and install quickly, the wireless speakers pair to TVs equipped with the Roku TV OS.

Once the wireless speakers are paired with a Roku TV through the OS, homeowners can listen to audio from any streaming channel on the Roku platform, as well as live television from over the air antenna broadcasts, set-top cable and satellite boxes, and wireless audio via Bluetooth-enabled devices such as phones and tablets.

The speakers offer features such as Automatic Volume Leveling to maintain a consistent volume level between programming and commercials, and the speakers’ Dialog Enhancement is said to improve speech intelligibility of TV shows and movies.

The company emphasizes that its new wireless speakers work exclusively with Roku TVs, which it says account for 25 percent of all smart televisions sold in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2018.

The remote control is a battery-powered tabletop voice remote featuring a press-and-hold voice command button, playback control buttons, and programmable preset button options.

