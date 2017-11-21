Own a Custom Designed Home Theater in 6 Weeks

RAYVA, a provider of turnkey, pre-engineered home theater packages, has launched a new promotion encouraging homeowners to convert their existing bonus rooms or family rooms into luxury home theaters. And you might just be able to get it for a family holiday gift.

“The customer needs only to identify 300-square-feet of space that their RAYVA dealer can then transform into a space for family and friends to relax in comfort and safety and enjoy a consummate entertainment experience,” says RAYVA president George Walter.

From Signed Contract to Satisfied Customer in Six Weeks

From high-end, luxury audio and video components to customizable designs and even room build-out that includes acoustic isolation, RAYVA provides everything to go from signed contract to a finished home theater in six weeks.

The pre-packaged home theater kits make the design and installation easier for home theater professionals. Products chosen for the kits have been tested and verified to work well together. In addition to A/V products, the kits include design elements, construction documents and accessories.

Seasonal Promotion Includes Upgrades

The RAYVA Gold Plus Package, part of this special seasonal promotion, includes a Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound audio upgrade, a Sony 4K projector, powered recliners, and pre-loaded family entertainment on a Kaleidescape server.

“Our holiday promotion gives dealers the opportunity to approach existing homeowners with an enticing message, promising a home theater that will impress friends and family members just in time for the holidays,” says Theo Kalomirakis, executive director of RAYVA. “Give us 300 square foot of space and five days, and you will be watching more than 100 family movies, 30 concerts and live sports in a better-than-theater quality experience for less than $100,000.”

RAYVA is supporting this promotion with a mass mailing to homes in the counties of Westchester, N.Y., and Fairfield, Conn., as well as social media support on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.