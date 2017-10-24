Optoma UHZ65 Home Theater Laser Projector: Affordable and Cutting Edge 

In the commercial market, the use of laser-based projectors has risen exponentially thanks to its low-maintenance requirements, color fidelity and brightness levels. Optoma is bringing laser technologies to a new price point in the residential home theater market with its new UHZ65 laser 4K projector.

“The Optoma UHZ65 is the culmination of years of design iterations, engineering and testing to bring the highest quality home cinema projector to market for a price that consumers can afford,” says Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “With 4K content now readily available, and entertainment options always expanding, we are delivering on our goal to provide an entertainment experience that can truly envelop a room and an audience at home.”

The company says its latest UltraHD projector is able to produce 4K images as large as 140 inches from as far as 11 feet away.

Utilizing a laser-phosphor light engine, along with Texas Instruments’ (TI) 4K DLP UHD chipset that includes XPR video processing to display 8.3 million pixels, the projector offers PureEngine’s PureMotion imaging processing technology that is said to eliminate noise, motion blur and judder in fast-motion video to enable clear images.

Through the UHZ65’s laser-light engine, the projector produces up to 3,000 lumens of brightness and contrast levels as high as 2,000,000:1 with Dynamic Black enabled.

Optoma states the UHZ65 is compatible with the HDR10 high dynamic range (HDR) format, as well as the Rec. 709, DCI-P3 and REC.2020 color gamuts, and because it employs a laser-phosphor light engine it provides integrators a low-maintenance projection solution that eliminates the need to change bulbs, while providing up to 20,000 of operational life.

In addition, the UHZ65 laser 4K projector offers a choice of HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP 2.2, MHL 2.1 and full 18Gbps compatibility), HDMI 1.4, VGA, audio in (3.5mm), audio out SPDIF Out (optical/2 channel only), USB for service, USB-A Power, and RJ45 inputs.

The Optoma UHZ65 4K laser projector carries a suggested retail price of $4,500.