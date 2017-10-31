New $199 TiVo BOLT VOX Offers Voice-Control Search

TiVo Corporation is jumping into the voice control camp with its new $199.99 TiVo BOLT VOX and $179.99 TiVo Mini VOX. The latest device lineup includes TiVo’s first voice control remote – the $39.99 TiVo VOX Remote, with which viewers can use their voice to search for programs across live TV, DVR, video-on-demand and online streaming services. The new TiVo products also include access to the on-screen TiVo user experience with built-in personalized recommendations and intelligent predictions.

The TiVo BOLT VOX provides a personalized and unified entertainment experience, combining the features of TiVo’s DVR with online streaming services controlled by a single voice-powered remote control. The new TiVo Mini VOX allows viewers to expand the experience to other rooms in the house with up to 4K Ultra HD picture quality and no additional service fees.

“Consumers today have access to more TV content than ever before, but finding it requires multiple devices, remotes and confusing user experiences,” says Ted Malone, vice president of Consumer Products and Services, TiVo. “The new TiVo BOLT VOX lets consumers easily find the shows they want to watch without having to know whether the program is on live TV, DVR, video-on-demand or streaming from an online service – all by simply speaking into their remote.”

Refined Voice Queries

With the included TiVo VOX Remote, TiVo BOLT VOX viewers can use their voice to search across live TV, DVR recordings, video-on-demand and various online streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, VUDU, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Searches also deliver personalized entertainment recommendations based on viewing habits. TiVo lets users refine their voice searches in a natural way. For example, users can say, “Show me movies with Tom Cruise,” then refine the query by saying, “Only the comedies” or “The one where he says, ‘Show me the money.’”

TiVo features like SkipMode and OnePass have also been enhanced to work with voice control. When watching recorded programs from popular broadcast and cable networks, the user can just say “skip it” to jump over entire commercial breaks. Or, say “Create a OnePass for Modern Family” and TiVo’s universal search feature will assemble episodes of “Modern Family” from multiple online sources and upcoming live broadcasts into one view.

In addition to voice, the TiVo BOLT VOX and TiVo Mini VOX feature the latest TiVo on-screen user experience that can deliver personalized program predictions influenced by actual viewing habits. Poster art, actor and director biographies, sports team logos and more help viewers quickly find the shows they want and skip the ones they don’t.

TiVo’s new QuickView feature allows viewers to see shows playing on different built-in tuners, favorite channels, a one-line channel guide, and TiVo’s new SmartBar, a personalized prediction of shows to watch at that time influenced by prior viewing behavior – without leaving the TV viewing experience.

“With our new on-screen experience and VOX Remote, scrolling through endless TV guides and painstakingly entering search terms is finally a thing of the past,” says Malone. “BOLT VOX is the only platform that combines the complete pay TV experience with major OTT services into a single user experience, on one input, controlled by one remote, with unified voice search across multiple sources.”

$199 for 500GB Model

The TiVo BOLT VOX includes four integrated tuners, allowing viewers to watch or record up to 75 HD hours (500GB model), or 150 HD hours (1TB model) of digital cable or over-the-air (antenna) programming. A 450-hour (3TB) version of the TiVo BOLT VOX includes six integrated tuners and is for use only with digital cable systems.

The TiVo Mini VOX enables BOLT owners to expand their voice-powered 4K Ultra HD experience to additional rooms without needing to pay additional fees. The TiVo BOLT VOX is priced starting at $199.99 for the 500GB model and the TiVo Mini VOX is available for $179.99.

Existing TiVo BOLT, TiVo Roamio and first-generation TiVo Mini customers can upgrade to voice control by purchasing a separate TiVo VOX Remote. The VOX Remote for BOLT is available in either black or white and is priced at $39.99. The VOX Remote for Roamio products (OTA, Pro and Plus) and first-generation TiVo Mini is available in black, includes a separate Bluetooth adapter, and is priced at $44.99.

The VOX suite of products will be available on October 29, 2017 online at www.tivo.com and Amazon.com, as well as Best Buy retail stores nationwide.