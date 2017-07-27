James Loudspeaker Unveils New Line of Home Theater Speakers

The three models of the new Q-Series floor-standing loudspeakers recently launched by James Loudspeaker can be built-to-suit the design of your home theater. In addition to three standard models, Q-Series speakers can be custom sized and finished to meet the exact needs of any media room environment.

Leveraging the technology in James’ flagship BE-Series in-wall speakers, all three Q-Series models employ a rigid, reinforced MDF enclosure, a stylish grille made from elegantly coated aluminum bar stock, and the signature James Loudspeaker 1-inch Beryllium quad tweeter array. Each model is capable of handling enormous amounts of amplifier power, and is aesthetically inspired by the shape of Quartz crystals found in nature. The Q-Series speakers can be employed for a 2-channel music system and/or a multi-channel theater when a floor-standing form factor is the preferred solution.

Here are the three new models that make up the Q-Series home theater speaker line:

Q60: The Q60 has been engineered to use two amplifiers (bi-amplification), one for the full-range portion of the speaker and another for the internal 12-inch down-firing aluminum cone subwoofer. Above the 12-inch subwoofer, which features a 3-inch voice coil capable of handling 1000+ watts of power, the Q60 utilizes a 3-way system comprised of two 8-inch woofers, two 6.5-inch midranges and the Beryllium quad tweeter array. $15,000 each

Q48: The Q48 implements the same bi-amped system and 12-inch subwoofer as the Q60, utilizing a pair of 8- inch woofers, two 5.25-inch midrange drivers and the Beryllium quad tweeter array. As the mid-sized Q-Series model, the Q48 delivers superb detail, dynamic realism and effortless high output levels from a smaller form factor. Like the Q60, the Q48 is fully customizable in terms of finish and even physical dimensions if necessary. $10,000 each

Q30: The Q30 loudspeaker has been tuned to deliver a highly refined listening experience from a small floor-standing form factor. Like the Q60 and Q48, the Q30 features the Beryllium quad tweeter array, ensuring a silky smooth high-frequency response, high output levels, low distortion and reliability. The 8-inch midrange and 8-inch long-excursion woofer all feature aluminum cones with Santoprene rubber surrounds for clarity, detail, and longevity. $6,000 each