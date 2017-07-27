Electronic House

Main navigation

Home Theater

James Loudspeaker Unveils New Line of Home Theater Speakers

Ultra high-performance Q-Series floor-standing home theater speakers can be customized to your home theater design.   

Leave a Comment

home theater speakers

The three models of the new Q-Series floor-standing loudspeakers recently launched by James Loudspeaker can be built-to-suit the design of your home theater. In addition to three standard models, Q-Series speakers can be custom sized and finished to meet the exact needs of any media room environment.

Leveraging the technology in James’ flagship BE-Series in-wall speakers, all three Q-Series models employ a rigid, reinforced MDF enclosure, a stylish grille made from elegantly coated aluminum bar stock, and the signature James Loudspeaker 1-inch Beryllium quad tweeter array. Each model is capable of handling enormous amounts of amplifier power, and is aesthetically inspired by the shape of Quartz crystals found in nature. The Q-Series speakers can be employed for a 2-channel music system and/or a multi-channel theater when a floor-standing form factor is the preferred solution.

Here are the three new models that make up the Q-Series home theater speaker line:

 

Q60: The Q60 has been engineered to use two amplifiers (bi-amplification), one for the full-range portion of the speaker and another for the internal 12-inch down-firing aluminum cone subwoofer. Above the 12-inch subwoofer, which features a 3-inch voice coil capable of handling 1000+ watts of power, the Q60 utilizes a 3-way system comprised of two 8-inch woofers, two 6.5-inch midranges and the Beryllium quad tweeter array. $15,000 each  

 

Q48: The Q48 implements the same bi-amped system and 12-inch subwoofer as the Q60, utilizing a pair of 8- inch woofers, two 5.25-inch midrange drivers and the Beryllium quad tweeter array. As the mid-sized Q-Series model, the Q48 delivers superb detail, dynamic realism and effortless high output levels from a smaller form factor. Like the Q60, the Q48 is fully customizable in terms of finish and even physical dimensions if necessary. $10,000 each

 

Q30: The Q30 loudspeaker has been tuned to deliver a highly refined listening experience from a small floor-standing form factor. Like the Q60 and Q48, the Q30 features the Beryllium quad tweeter array, ensuring a silky smooth high-frequency response, high output levels, low distortion and reliability. The 8-inch midrange and 8-inch long-excursion woofer all feature aluminum cones with Santoprene rubber surrounds for clarity, detail, and longevity. $6,000 each

 

Want your music to move with you?

If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system.

Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation.

Get the checklist!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *