Industrial Finishes Turn a Sophisticated Basement Into a Cool Hangout for Movies and Beer

By Jennifer Blaise Kramer, Houzz

Photos by Alyssa Lee Photography

In Minnesota, the basement is an important family gathering space for movie nights, parties and game day. And this couple wanted to make sure their basement was given as much love as the upper floors. So they hired Carla Bast to design a space with sophisticated style and room for family fun. Bast used grays and tans to create a soothing vibe, and she broke the space into zones for playing games, watching movies and sports, chatting by a fire, and even brewing beer.

Basement at a Glance

Who lives here: A family of four

Location: Minnesota

Size: 1,190 square feet (111 square meters)

Designer: Carla Bast of Sneak Peek Design

A custom-made, 14-foot-diameter rug anchors a cozy conversation area. The contemporary stacked stone fireplace is flanked by custom shelves. “Our clients really wanted a comfortable place to enjoy a glass of wine or the latest home brew with friends and family away from the open game and theater space,” Bast says.

Large windows bring in natural light and connect the space to a ground-level back patio.

An adjacent bar area sports rustic wood beams, wine racks and paneling wrapping the peninsula. Lighter finishes include white subway tile and quartz countertops.

Dark hardware on gray enameled cabinets, gas-pipe wine racks and a steampunk-style light fixture lend an industrial vibe.

BEFORE: The couple had their brewing station up and running, but the basement wasn’t finished or suitable for entertaining.

AFTER:Reclaimed-wood sliding doors close the brewery off from the serving bar, while shiplap siding gives it additional character and texture.

The homeowners’ collection of beer bottle caps forms a backsplash behind the bar. The bottle caps were attached to a piece of reclaimed lumber with a hot-glue gun. The cabinetmaker then did an epoxy pour over the top to enclose them.

In the bathroom, white subway tile and dark enameled cabinetry tie in to the bar’s finishes, creating a cohesive look.

Antique mirrored subway tile on two corner walls create a stunning alternative to a traditional mirror. Industrial-inspired pendant lights add to the sparkle, while a rustic vanity relates to the similar woodwork and beams throughout the basement.

In the gaming and home theater area, a dark recessed niche gives the TV wall drama and interest, while leather theater seating further defines the space.

Bast added a nearby ledge made of gas pipes and granite for additional guests to set down drinks or popcorn and bounce between the featured movie and the custom game table.

“As the kids get older, this game space will be transitioning and growing with the family and new activities,” Bast says. “This space gives them so much flexibility.”