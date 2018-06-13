How to Sync Your Projector and Screen Without Any Wires - Electronic House

By Dave Rodgers (Marketing Manager of Elite Screens Inc.)

Control your projector and screen together : The driving force of technology is convenience and at the heart of convenience is simplicity. When it comes to audio-visual displays, 12-volt triggers are both convenient and simple because they allow your projector and retractable electric screen to act as one product. When you turn on your projector, the screen automatically lowers to the viewing position. When you turn the projector off, the screen retracts back into its casing. No further actions are necessary. You don’t have to operate your projection screen’s wireless remotes and you don’t have to get up and cross the room to flip a switch. Another bit of good news: Most cost less than $100.

How a wireless 12-volt trigger works : In the past, 12-volt triggers were a hardwired device that physically connected your projector and screen. This means that if you had one, either there was an ugly wire running across your floor; taped to your ceiling; or nicely hidden in your walls. The wireless trigger negates all this. Now, there are no wires, just a simple process that makes life more convenient. A wireless 12-volt trigger works great indoors, but it’s a real game-changer for outdoor setups. Running wire outside is always tricky. Add this to the fact that most people like having the freedom to easily move their equipment to different viewing spots outside, and the absence wiring becomes even more appealing.

When the projector powers up, an electric current transmits a radio frequency command through the wireless 12-volt trigger to the projection screen’s RF receiver. This signal instructs the screen’s motor to drop the material into the down position.

When the projector powers off, the device then transmits an RF command for the screen to retract.

Play-by-play description of installing and operating a wireless 12-volt trigger: With no extra wires to clutter your floor; and no special programming or hacks to know, the device connects to your projector.

Simply plug the “thumb-drive”-sized device into the 3.5mm jack located on your projector. It will work with all projectors that have a 3.5mm jack. Check your product manual to get the synchronization process. It typically takes about 30 seconds.

Depending on whether you use a remote control or a connected home automation system, once the projector powers on, the trigger commands the projection screen to drops down from the casing.

Power the projector off and the screen retracts back into the casing.

No further maintenance is necessary. Keep the wireless 12-volt trigger plugged into the projector. The projector’s power switch will activate the screen.

Note, that most 12-volt wireless triggers are designed to work with a specific screen. The ZOMS-TR12V from Elite Screens, for example, works exclusively with the company’s Yard Master Electric outdoor projection screen. This screen is IP22 certified for rain/water protection and comes in sizes up to 180 inches diagonal.

Other wireless 12-volt triggers:

Dragonfly RF Wireless Trigger—works only with Dragonfly projection screens.

VFS12VT Vivid Wireless RF 12V Trigger Accessory for Vivid Motorized Projection Screens

Wireless 12V Trigger for EluneVision Electric Projector Screen