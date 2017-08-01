Home Theater Seating: Not Just for the Home Theater

Home theater seating should stay in the home theater, right? Maybe not. The owner of this lavish 6,000-square-foot Las Vegas home was so pleased with the Fortress home theater seating in his custom-designed media room, that he asked the home theater designers from Eagle Sentry to add it to his great room.

Cory Reif, Eagle Sentry sales manager, says this project was the first time his company has specified Fortress Seating in a room other than a home theater or media room—and he’s extremely pleased with the result. “There isn’t anything Fortress can’t do, from custom theater seating to high-end family room sectionals. If you can dream it up, they can build it.”

Home Theater Seating and Beyond

Fortress is best known for its luxury custom seating solutions for home theaters and media rooms, but it also has a line-up of sofas and sectionals ideal for other spaces. In the case of this Las Vegas house, a customized seating solution was necessary in the great room to meet the designer’s very specific space, design, and line-of-sight requirements.

After seeing Eagle Sentry’s design plans for the home theater seating, the interior designer asked if the company would work with her to create a custom solution for the great room, which is a large space with 23-foot ceilings in the center of the home, flanked by the kitchen and the outdoor pool area.

Furnishing the great room with just the right piece turned into one of Eagle Sentry’s biggest challenges and an impressive accomplishment when the work was done. “We designed the sectional using 3D modeling software, SketchUp, then brought it into the builder’s 3D model of the home, and made many adjustments to get the perfect fit,” explains Reif.

Custom-Crafted Home Theater Seating Preserves Sightlines

Due to the home builder’s careful attention to detail and desire to create a visual experience in the space, custom seating was the only solution. “The builder likes to play with different elements, including water, landscaping, plants, wood surfaces, and stone, to create an environment that brings the outdoor concept inside,” says Reif.

The great room features dark, hard wood flooring that travels across the floor, continues up the fireplace vertically to the ceiling, and then across the ceiling. Eagle Sentry matched this design element in the 12-seat sectional, outfitting the center seats with white material provided by the client to contrast the dark wood floor, and then reversing the design where the floor was lighter in color. “The wood floor matches up perfectly to the seating,” says Reif, noting that the measurements had to be exact for the visual interplay to work.

In addition to matching design elements indoors with natural elements found outside, the designer and builder wanted to make sure the visual transition between interior and exterior was seamless, including a clear view of a rejuvenation room that bridges the space between the great room and the outdoor pool area. Eagle Sentry modeled custom-height seat backs that would preserve a clear line of sight to the pool and landscaping when guests enter the great room. “This isn’t something you have to think about in a home theater,” says Reif. “We put more design time into this sectional than probably anything we’ve ever designed.”

Motorization Maximizes Comfort

The four seats in the center are outfitted with motorized incliners, controlled via buttons hidden between the cushions. Integrating the seats’ incliner feature required careful engineering from the Fortress team, because the backrests and headrests had to slide forward and then tilt back. The opposite side of the sectional features an integrated bench large enough for adults to sit. “When the client is having a party, he wants his guests to be able to sit on the sofa and view the TV, or sit on the opposite side and face guests in the kitchen,” says Reif. It was important that the bench was accessible even when the seats were inclined.

The A/V Equation of the Room Design

While kicking back on the sofa and enjoying the view is pleasant enough, the room’s A/V systems give guests another reason to hang out in the great room. Eagle Sentry recessed a 90-inch Sharp 4K LED into the wall above the fireplace. The screen is controlled via a Crestron touchscreen or the homeowner’s iPhone or iPad via the Crestron app. Video sources include a Kaleidescape server, DirecTV, Apple TV, and a Blu-ray player. A 7.1 surround sound system helps bring content to life, via four flush-mount HZ-616-LCR-XA Leon Speakers for the left and right, front and rear channels and two Leon Speakers in-wall subs. A custom, 90-inch Leon soundbar was built to match the television’s dimensions perfectly and finished to match the aesthetics of the room.

The viewing atmosphere is made complete with Lutron motorized shades that cover all the windows across the top of the vast room when guests want to focus on the LED screen.

Inside the Home Theater

Of course, we wouldn’t want to forget the room that started it all: The nine-seat custom home theater that provides the client with yet another place to relax and entertain guests. “We started our designs with the media room, transitioned to the great room, and then completed both installations simultaneously,” comments Reif.

Keeping the purpose of the room as a premiere entertainment space for sports or movies in mind, Eagle Sentry chose the Fortress classic Matinee model, specifying a sectional-style piece with five front-row loungers with reclining backs. The second row includes four traditional Matinee theater seats with incliners. The two center seats feature retractable pocket arms to create a loveseat configuration. Both first and second row seating solutions include retractable iPad storage and stainless steel cup holders, handy accessories that Eagle Sentry turns to often in their theater designs.

A motorized Stewart Filmscreen Visionary ElectriScreen, outfitted with FireHawk material and paired with an Epson projector provides optimal viewing in any light. Windows are outfitted with motorized Lutron blackout shades, which can be raised to watch sporting events in a laidback setting, or dropped when the homeowner wants to reduce ambient light for a more traditional movie experience. “We really wanted to give the room more of a lounge feel than a dedicated home theater, while also optimizing the room for viewing movies,” says Reif.

Looking Ahead

With this project finished, Eagle Sentry and the client are both looking forward to the next adventure: A brand-new, 32,000-square-foot Las Vegas home that promises to dwarf this 6,000-square-foot paradise in size, scope, and design. The new house, presumably the client’s “forever home,” will include even larger home theater sporting a 200-inch curved Phantom HALR from Stewart Filmscreen, a Barco Loki projector, integrated technology systems throughout, and, of course, multiple rooms of Fortress custom seating solutions.

Equipment

Theater

Epson projector

Stewart Filmscreen projection screen

B&W 800 Series speakers

McIntosh electronics

Crestron control

Great Room

Sharp 90” LED TV

Integra electronics

Leon soundbar

Leon in-wall subwoofers

Leon flush mount side and rear speakers

Crestron control

Automation

Lutron shades

Lutron Homeworks QS lighting system

Crestron Sonnex music distribution

B&W in-ceiling speakers – whole house

Crestron Digital Media video distribution

Luxul networking

IC Realtime HD IP surveillance cameras

Crestron climate control

Séura mirror TV – master bath

