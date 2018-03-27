Electronic House

Home Theater Seating from Seatcraft Sits Snug to the Wall

Seatcraft Apex home theater seating include power headrests that adjust to a choice of positions with a touch of a button.

Reclining home theater seats are comfy, but they can eat up quite a bit of space. If they aren’t placed properly, they can hit the wall when they recline. Depending on the style of the chair, the wall clearance required can be less than appealing. Designed to provide homeowners with a combination of style and comfort, Seatcraft’s Apex home theater seats enable users to comfortably watch their favorite video content without taking up a lot of room.

Seatcraft says that the Apex can be placed as close as six inches from a wall without losing the ability to fully recline the product.

The Apex home theater seat also features an independent power headrest, lumbar, and recline functions controlled by a new user interface, providing a choice of comfort options.

The Seatcraft Apex’s power headrest adjusts with a push of a button into positions that reduce neck and shoulder strain. The power lumbar support is engineered to adjust evenly against users’ lower back regions to reduce strain and provide higher levels of comfort for long hours, making it ideal for movie or TV watching.

 

“We are extremely proud of the Seatcraft Apex and after months of design and development, are excited to reveal the chair,” states Rick Galvez, vice president of product design, Seatcraft.

“We only use the most premium materials and put a lot of thought into each design we produce, but the Apex elevates the home theater experience through our most luxurious design yet. We hope that our customers enjoy the plush relaxation and starling innovation found in the Apex as much as all of us here at Seatcraft do.”

The Apex seat also incorporates a USB charging port that can be used for any number of needs.

The seat includes in-arm storage that is hidden inside stitched padded armrests to provide space for remote controls, cables, and more. In addition, the Apex’s arm accents feature sapphire LED glow that users can turn on and off from the user-interface panel.

The Seatcraft Apex home theater seat is available in a choice of black, brown, or red at a price of $1,519 each.

Robert Archer
Bob is an audio enthusiast who has written about consumer electronics for various publications within Massachusetts before joining the staff of CE Pro in 2000. Bob is THX Level I certified, and he’s also taken classes from the Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) and Home Acoustics Alliance (HAA). In addition, he’s studied guitar and music theory at Sarrin Music Studios in Wakefield, Mass. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Robert at [email protected]

