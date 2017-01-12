Home Theater Screen Works Wonders in a Bright Room

Have you ever thought about buying a projection screen (and projector), but bagged the idea because your chosen viewing location was too bright? Or maybe your reservation stemmed from the belief that a projection screen would look out of place. Then there’s the cost: too expensive, most likely.

Elite Prime Vision (EPV) is bucking all of these stereotypes with the introduction of its DarkStar eFinity ALR (ambient light rejecting) screen. Recently granted Imaging Science Foundation certification for its color accuracy, the screen is capable of rejecting 95 percent of ambient light. That’s huge if you’ve got a room that’s naturally bright due to windows or your inclination to keep a few lamps on while you watch TV.

“The DarkStar is acclaimed by many A/V industry experts, and [it] is the winner of the 2015 CTA Product of the Year ‘Mark of Excellence’ award. This really is symptomatic of how good this material is and how successful this product has been,” notes Jeff Klida, vice president of sales, Elite Prime Vision. “The performance is already at the top of the scale; all that was missing was to make this available in the new ‘edge free’ format that everyone is asking for. Because of this, I am so happy to announce that the Dark Star is now available in the enormously popular eFinity configuration.”

EPV says the screen utilizes a retro-reflective, micro-structured optical filter that is capable of rejecting 95 percent of ambient light, while providing a viewing angle of 180 degrees, and an almost unity gain of .9. Framed in a 9mm bezel for an edge-free appearance, the screen is designed to aesthetically complement a variety of home interiors.

The screen also comes with an LED backlighting option that can be used as “mood lighting.”

EPV adds the DarkStar eFinity ALR edgeless screen is available in a choice of either 108 inches or 124 inches in a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 158 inches in a 2.40:1 CinemaScope aspect ratio. It retails for about $4,800.