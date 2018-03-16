Home Theater Screen Hides Your Speakers

There are many layout options when it comes to designing a home theater. You can place the screen front and center and flank it with floor-standing speakers. As another option you can tuck the speakers into the ceiling and walls, and then squeeze the screen in between. When you’re short on space but want the biggest screen possible, an acoustically transparent screen offers a great alternative. Because sound is able to filter though the screen material, you buy the big screen you’ve been dreaming of and simply place it in front of the speakers.

The Aeon AUHD Edge-Free screen from Elite Screens is one of the newest acoustically transparent screens to hit the home theater market. It incorporates Elite Screen’s Edge-Free industrial design, and was engineered to be placed in front of in-wall speakers to offer a décor-friendly solution with no sacrifice in audio quality. As a bonus, the screen material features properties that enable it to work well with 4K HDR video projectors.

Explaining the screen’s Edge-Free design, Elite Screen says the AUHD employs an internal frame with the material wrapped around the frame. The company emphasizes the Edge-Free design resembles a picture frame or flat-panel TV, and through its smaller footprint, it maximizes screen size while taking up a minimum amount of wall space.

Augmenting its home integration capabilities, Elite Screens also offers its optional LED lighting kit to support the AUHD Edge-Free Screen. The lighting kit comes with a remote control or a splice-bracket kit that will connect multiple frames to create a large display.

Elite Screens Aeon Home Theater Screen Specs

At the heart of the AUHD Edge-Free screen product is Elite Screens’ AcousticPro UHD screen material. Elite Screens points out this screen material features a 1.0 gain, and it is designed to eliminate problematic moire from detracting from the product’s picture quality.

The AcousticPro UHD utilizes a dense synthetic weave that mitigates the penetration of light to help the acoustically transparent material produce bright images.

Elite Screens notes the AcousticPro UHD maximizes audio reproduction by providing minimum attenuation (mean attenuation is -2.36dB).

According to the company, the Aeon AUHD Edge-Free Screen also provides 180-degrees (90 degrees left/right) viewing angle, and because of its tight weave, it can be used to show 4K, UHD, active 3D, and HDR ready content.

Elite Screen offers the Aeon AUHD screen in a choice of 16:9 screens sizes that include 100-, 120-, 135-, and 150-inch models.