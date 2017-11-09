Google Assistant Now Built into Sony Android TVs

Sony Electronics has announced that users with 2017 and select 2016 Sony 4K HDR televisions with Android TV can now use the Google Assistant.

The addition of Google Assistant will allow homeowners to use voice commands to discover and access content, as well as control other smart home devices through their Sony TVs.

Google Assistant on Sony TV works just by pushing the microphone button on the remote and homeowners using their voices to ask questions or stating commands. These options allows users to seamlessly playback content, search for content, play music, stream photos, control their TVs, control their smart home devices and find general information, including weather, directions, fast facts and more.

“Sony’s goal is to provide our customers the Smart Home functionality they desire in the manner they choose. With the Google Assistant, Sony TV owners get all the answers and tasks they need done, just by using their voice,” says Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics. “This software update is available today for those that already own, or plan to buy, a supported Sony 4K HDR television with Android TV – bringing new innovative technologies to our customers.”

Google Assistant & Sony Android TVs Engage Content

With the Google Assistant, users can play back content or request to stream their favorite TV show from selected services such as YouTube and Netflix.

Sony points out that Google Assistant makes it easy to find TV shows or movies by providing a voice interface that finds content. For example, Sony explains, homeowners can ask the Google Assistant for Netflix titles directly: “Play Stranger Things 2.”

With YouTube content users can look for new, popular, or highly rated content by asking the Google Assistant, and homeowners can then stay engaged with content by asking the Google Assistant questions about the content being played.

The Google Assistant also works with more than 1,000 smart devices from more than 150 brands, and these devices now work seamlessly on Sony’s Android TVs.

Sony TVs with the Google Assistant built-in include the XBR-Z9D, XBR-X800D, XBR-X750/X700D products, and all 2017 Sony Android TVs. For more information on Google Assistant compatible Sony 4K HDR televisions with Android TV click here.