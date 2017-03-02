Elite Prime Vision Introduces Screen Designed for Ultra Short-Throw Projectors

Ultra short-throw projectors are breaking new ground as an alternative to standard video projectors. Able to be placed just inches from the screen, they preclude shadows from being cast on the screen from someone walking in front of the projector. They are also a good option for rooms that might be unaccommodating of a screen positioned at the back of the room. Elite Prime Vision’s DarkStar UST eFinity projection screen has been designed with ceiling light rejecting” for use with ultra short throw projectors.

“The next big move in projection design is to replace the household TV set with a larger than life display.” says Dave Rodgers, marketing manager for EPV Screens. “A big obstacle to this was the shadow intrusions made by people stepping between the projector and screen. But this problem is resolved with the DarkStar UST since it is designed for use with ultra short-throw (UST) projectors. Combining an ambient light rejecting (ALR) material with a short-throw platform creates a huge display that dwarfs a 100-inch flat panel for a fraction of the cost.”

EPV’s DarkStar UST employs an innovative material that utilizes a multiple-layered optical microstructure to filter out up to 95% of overhead lighting. It accomplishes this with successive rows of microscopic angled serriform structures that channel light from table-mounted UST projectors with a throw distance of less than 0.3 of the screen’s width.

The angle of the microstructures successfully absorbs overhead lighting while its multiple layers enhance black levels and color neutrality. The result is that the material greatly enhances color contrast and dynamic range while maintaining a 180° viewing angle. This means that the 0.5 gain material provides a sharp, clear professional-grade picture quality with equal brightness that any true video aficionado can enjoy. In addition to this, the wide viewing angle means that everyone in the room gets to enjoy the feature with the same level of image brightness regardless of where they are sitting in the room.

The screen also features EPV’s trademarked EDGE FREE design and a sleek, 9mm bezel and variable color and mode LED backlighting kit.

The DarkStar® UST eFinity Projection Screen is available with a starting price of $6,388. It is presently available in 120” size and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The DarkStar UST eFinity projection screens will be available through EPV Screen’s line of dedicated residential & commercial integrator products. It comes with Elite’s limited lifetime manufacturer’s warranty.