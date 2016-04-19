  • This lift from Draper pops a video projector out of the top of a credenza.

  • A simple shelving unit can get a video projector into the correct position and downplay its appearance.

  • A custom-made soffit is a popular way to conceal a video projector.

  • In a rear projection system the projector is placed behind the scree

  • Sony offers short-throw projectors that sit close to the screen and resemble pieces of furniture.