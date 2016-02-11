3D Audio Installation Tips

The big buzz in home theater audio is a relatively new type of “objected-oriented” system that enables sound effects from a movie to move seamlessly throughout the space–even overhead–to create a more realistic, engaging listening experience. During a scene that features a rainstorm, for example, the audio seemingly “rains” down from above. The extra height channels that make up these types of systems, which include Dolby Atmos, Auro 3-D, and DTS:X, provide an extra dimension of audio that might have you rethinking your home theater plans. Should you stick with a traditional surround-sound system? Should you invest in additional overhead speakers? Should you install these speakers now? Is there a way to upgrade to Atmos (or some other 3-D sound system) later, even after your home theater is finished?
According to Richard Juras, a home systems integrator at Mississauga, Ontario-based Pure Custom Integrations, preparing a home theater for Dolby Atmos needn’t be expensive or complicated. If you’re not ready to pepper the ceiling with speakers right now, you can add them later, as long as the appropriate wiring is in place. Exactly how much wire and the location of that wire will depend on how many extra speakers you want to add to create those overhead effects. You can plant upwards of a dozen speakers in the ceiling, but a more reasonable solution, says Juras, would be installing two additional speakers in the ceiling slightly in front of the seating area–a setup the might require just 30 extra feet of wire (depending on the configuration of your theater). These two speakers can join a standard 5.1 surround-sound system, making it a “5.1.2 system” (5 speakers in the front and back of the room, 1 subwoofer, and 2 speakers in the ceiling), for example. Or, they could be added to a 7.1 system to create a 7.1.2 or 5.1.4 arrangement.
If you’ve wired up your home theater in preparation for Dolby Atmos, installing those two in-ceiling speakers in a finished home theater is simple, says Juras. “We just cut out an opening for each speaker, connect the wire, and mount them–a job requires usually no longer than an hour. Of course, you’ll also need to buy a Dolby Atmos-enabled receiver. These are widely available; just make sure that the model you buy will support the number of audio channels/speakers you choose.
Comments
Freida Koenig says
Dolby Labs is a company in trouble.
Their primary business is licensing of what are now antiquated technologies to the computer industry. Most of these technologies have been replaced by methods that Dolby doesnâ€™t own, or â€œopen sourceâ€ (free) technologies.
New systems like Dolby Atmos for the theater and Dolby Vision are seen as technologically inept, and competitors are gaining ground on Dolby in these markets.
So now Dolby is installing “Dolby Atmos” in tablets and telephones manufactured by third-tier companies. Further damaging the Dolby brand and holding the company up to ridicule. Atmos is a marketing gimmick only – it cannot possibly work.
There have been only SALES by insiders of Dolby shares for the last two years. Even senior management is baling out of this company while the share price is at this level. Look for DLB to decline below $20 in the near term as their primary markets dry up.
Will Wolf says
The Atmos system is an awesome system when it is calibrated correctly and the room is tuned for that number of speakers. Unfortunately even a basic 5.1 surround system is beyond the capabilities of most lay consumers to be able to master the correct calibration and Dolby Surround setting ie “do I use Dolby PLII or the straight 5.1 setting” and then the myriad of bells and whistles that they stuff into home consumer pre-amps these days.
My point is, is that an Atmos system is overkill for most peoples home theater systems and a well functioning 5.1 system will be much less overwhelming in addition to less hassle with installing a number of ceiling speakers in the room.
See http://www.pnwav.com/ for more information on this topic.
Thomas Oen says
I really enjoyed your article. I didn’t realize how complicated surround systems could be or that you could literally add more than 5 or 6 speakers to a system. it is amazing to see what is happening to home theater systems as they become more and more like movie theaters than living rooms. These systems are much more complicated then I realize and I would probably have a professional do the install to make sure it worked correctly. I wouldn’t trust myself to do the installation, at least where I would have to be cutting into walls and the ceiling. Please keep the articles coming!!
Nate says
Awesome read.
This gave me a lot of insight on these kind of systems. I still use the basic $99 insignia receiver. Maybe it’s time to upgrade. I’d like to experience the full movie experience.
Thanks again.
Nate