3 Stellar Home Theater Systems for the Holidays

Gift giving is never easy. Figuring out what to buy each member of your family, actually finding those items, and hoping once they are purchased that they’ll be huge hits are reasons enough to inspire some families to skip individual presents for one big gift that everyone will appreciate.

Before you book a family trip to a tropical destination as your universal present-to-all, consider adding a killer entertainment system to your home. Complete with a big screen, surround-sound system, and media player that’s able to dole out a massive array of content, it’s a gift that everyone, regardless of age of gender, will be thrilled to unwrap on Christmas morning.

So start planning now. If you’ll be putting together a system yourself, you’ll need plenty of time to put all the pieces together. Of course, a professional home theater designer can help—and we’ve asked a few to provide us with their recommendations—they range from $7,000 to $50,000, and most designers offer flexible payment options. And remember, nothing beats the handiwork of a professional, so call one in your area now to make sure there’s enough time to complete the project before Santa slides down the chimney. Our three experts have suggested screens, speakers, source equipment, as well as a control system to simplify operating all the gear.

System #1

Recommended by: Rich Conklin, ResCom Integration, Grand Rapids, Michigan

The Display: Sony XBR-65X850D. This 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV comes packed with features. It’s a smart LED TV with Google Cast, which means you can search for shows by using your voice. High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology ensures better contrast, black levels, picture detail, and a wider color gamut than non-HDR TVs.

The Surround Speakers & Subwoofer: Sonance SUR.5S In-Ceiling Surround Speakers (4) and Sonance SUB 10-150 Subwoofer. Each of the four speakers in this package is designed to fit into a standard ceiling cavity and feature an angled driver for accurate imaging and clear dialogue. The subwoofer can be integrated into cabinetry or hidden behind furniture. It features an integrated amplifier.

The Center-Channel Speaker: Leon Speakers Horizon Hz44. This soundbar, which serves as the center-channel of the surround-sound system, is custom-crafted to match the exact width and finish of the display and to mount easily to the bottom of the TV. It measures just 3.25 inches deep.

The Audio/Video Receiver: Sony STR-ZA2000ES. This 7.2 channel receiver delivers 100 watts per channel, and is ideally suited for streaming 4K content, thanks to a built-in HDCP 2.2 repeater, six HDMI inputs, and two outputs. It supports DTS-HD and Dolby True HD audio.

The Source: Sony BDP-S5500 Blu-ray Disc Player. In addition to spinning Blu-ray discs, the BDP-S5500 can stream content to your TV from 300+ streaming app, including Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon, and more. It’s a full HD player with 3D capability. A built-in web browser and enhanced Wi-Fi module let you surf the Internet and stream with reliability and speed.

Another Source: AppleTV. Hands-down this is one of the most versatile media servers on the market. Access to all kinds of apps, streaming music, videos, and photos from the cloud or your iPad/iPhone, and most recently, integration Apple HomeKit devices, which means your Apple TV hub can relay commands from your iPhone or iPad to thermostats, light switches and more.

The Control: Control4 C4-EA1-SR. The EA-1 bundle is a great starter kit for control. It enables every component comprising a home theater to be controlled from a single remote and automated for convenience.

Approximate Cost: $10,760 (excludes professional installation)

System #2

Recommended by Andrew Davis, Gramophone, Timonium, Md.

The Display: Stewart Filmscreen, 110-inch, 16:9 screen.

The Video Projector: Epson Pro Cinema 4040 Projector. This projector supports both 4K and HDR, and features a motorized lens which makes it a cinch to zero in on its target: the 110-inch projection screen.

The Surround Speakers & Subwoofer: Golden Ear Technology SuperSat SS3-B Surround Speakers (4), SS3C-B Center Speaker, ForceField 3 Subwoofer. The speakers in this package are elegantly curved and are finished in a piano-gloss black. They feature a special tweeter design that boasts improved dynamic range. The subwoofer works well for providing musical detail and high-impact power for action movies.

The Audio/Video Receiver: Integra DSX-3. This 6.1 channel receiver delivers 80 watts per channel and supports virtually all lossless audio formats for high-res audio reproduction. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and can be integrated with home automation systems.

The Control: URC MRF350 Base Station and MX780 Remote Control. This duo eliminates the need to point a remote directly at the components you want to control. Signals issued from the remote travel by radio frequency to the Base Station, which translates them into infrared signals that the home theater equipment can understand. This means you can store all the A/V equipment in a closet—even one that’s in another room.

Approximate Cost: $6,999 (excludes professional installation)

System #3

Recommended by: Dan Paulson, Paulson’s Audio & Video, Farmington Hills, Michigan

The Display: Screen Innovations 120-inch Black Diamond Zero Edge with LED. This ambient light rejecting screen can display bright images even in well-lit rooms. Optional LED lighting can be added behind the screen for added effect and to complement the room design.

The Video Projector: Sony VPLVW365ES 4K SXRD Home Cinema Projector. This projector produces 1,500 lumens of brightness and upscales Blu-ray Discs and DVD movies to near 4K quality.

The Projector Mount: Chief RPMAU Ceiling Mount

The Surround Speaker and Subwoofers: B&W CT7.3 (3), B&W CWM7.3 (4), B&W CCM7.3 (4), B&W CTSW12 (2). This combination of speakers and subwoofers creates a Dolby Atmos surround-sound configuration. The speakers and subwoofers can be tucked into the ceiling, walls, or inside cabinetry.

The Subwoofer Amplifier: B&W SA1000. This Class D subwoofer amplifier can drive two subwoofers and has an output of 1,000 watts.

The Audio/Video Receiver: Integra DRX-R1. This 11.2 channel receiver is an object-based surround processor that can handle Dolby Atmos and DTS:X setups. It delivers 140 watts per channel, and is THX-certified and able to handle high-res audio formats.

The Source: Oppo Digital BDP-103D Universal Network 3D Blu-ray Disc Player. This player is fully compatible with Blu-ray 3D discs and can stream HD video from VUDU, CinemaNow, and others, as well as music from Pandora, Rhapsody, and other sites.

The Control: Control4 C4-EA-3 Controller and SR-260 Remote. The EA-3 Controller and companion remote boil down the operation of the theater components to a single touch of a button. Moreoever, the Controller serves as an automation hub capable of controlling lights, thermostats, door locks, and other devices.

The Audio/Video Cabinet: Salamander Designs Oslo 247. This sleek low-profile cabinet can be mounted to the wall for a modern appearance. Its smoked glass doors are framed in aluminum.

The Seating: Row One Plaza RO8013TU-03PS (3 chairs). The split back cushions provide excellent lumbar support and the seats come with motorized recline for adjustments at the touch of a button. A removable swivel tray for each seat also comes standard.

Approximate Cost: $47,497 (excludes tax, wire, and professional installation)