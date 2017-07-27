Wi-Fi Security: Luma Guardian Offers Protection for $5 a Month

The more devices you connect to the Internet, the more susceptible your Wi-Fi network becomes to cyber hacking, viruses, and bandwidth issues. It’s a problem that can be difficult monitor and remedy. To help homeowners maintain fast, reliable, secure Wi-Fi networks, as well as provide on-demand guidance on how to add new products to the network, Luma has launched a new subscription service that operates much like your own personal IT department.

For $5 a month, subscribers of the Luma Guardian service can take advantage of professional support for their Wi-Fi networks. “I can protect your privacy, clean up viruses, check on your ISP speeds, answer any tech questions and more,” reads the Luma Guardian webpage, which also offers a 30-day free trial.

Why Subscribe to Luma Guardian?

The service is essentially a VPN service, antivirus (through Webroot), Internet speed monitor and tech support line in one — something CEO Dr. Paul Judge says is part of a natural progression for the company. After baking IoT security into its system mesh networking system, Luma saw many security problems throughout clients homes, reports TechCrunch.

“We invented Luma Guardian because we want to bring the experience to every household of having a personal IT team on demand at an affordable cost. Large businesses have full-time IT teams to manage their networks, protect their privacy, guard against hackers, and optimize speed and bandwidth. The home network is now as complex as a business network, so consumers need an IT person to keep all their technology connected and secure.” — Dr. Paul Judge, Co-Founder and CEO of Luma

“We’d been blocking them, and the next step was how do we go to their devices and clean them up?” says Judge. “How do we install antivirus and clean up the infections on those devices? For 15 years, we built networking and security equipment for companies. You can have the best equipment in the world, but at the end of the day, they had a team to manage it all. Having someone there who pays attention is key.”

It’s safe to say Luma expects the concierge service — referred to as an “IT team for the house” — to appeal to older users. The company has signed the 78-year-old one-time Dos Equis pitchman, “Most Interesting Man in the World,” Jonathan Goldsmith to rep the service.

“Luma doesn’t just move your Wi-Fi around the house so that everyone in the family can share, it also keeps your family from sharing your private d*mn personal information with creepy people,” recites Goldsmith.

But besides those who might benefit from a Wi-Fi tech support line, consumers may also be interested in a network monitoring service in order to keep an eye on Internet speed. Luma customers will receive a report showing their average daily Internet speed, giving them fodder to go back to the cable company or phone company with their concerns if the promised speed is not met.

Here is a list of services included with a Luma Guardian subscription:

Privacy VPN – Stealth Mode is a virtual private network (VPN) that encrypts web traffic from the user’s Luma system to the cloud, and then anonymizes the traffic before it reaches third-party websites. Stealth Mode can be turned on and off with the touch of a button in the Luma app and covers all of the devices on the home network.

Luma Guardian monitors for slow or spotty Internet service and sends users a monthly report to show if they are receiving the expected speed and bandwidth from their internet service provider (ISP). Premium Support – Luma Guardian members receive a priority support phone number, which enables them to move to the front of the line for assistance from a tech expert who is based in the United States. Users can also rely on the chat option through the Luma app, which provides them with expert service for all tech-related questions at their fingertips seven days a week.

Luma Guardian is available for $5 per month for the first year through the free Luma app or customers can test out the service with a free 30-day trial. Luma Guardian can be accessed through the Luma app, chat, phone or email. The Luma Home WiFi system is available for purchase at LumaHome.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Target.com and select retailers, including Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond. The free Luma app is available for download through the iOS App Store and Google Play.