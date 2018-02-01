Electronic House

Main navigation

Home Security

Wi-Fi Enabled Garage Door Opener Controlled By Alexa

Universal garage door controller listens for Alexa voice commands, opens automatically when it hears the siren of a smoke detector.

Leave a Comment

Alexa

Garage door openers have become increasingly smarter over the years. In the beginning, they were able to be opened and closed via a mobile app through a Wi-Fi connection, later, they gained the ability to sync with other products so that the house lights would turn on automatically when the door opened, for example. Now, Skylink Group has raised the IQ of garage doors even more. The company’s new NOVA garage door controller does all the aforementioned tasks, plus lets you operate the door via Amazon Alexa voice commands. It also doubles as an LED light fixture and detects the audible alarm from smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to automatically open the garage door for added ventilation in the case of an emergency. It meets the UL 325 safety requirement, as well.

Another helpful feature that extends its ability to be automated and communicate with other smart home devices is its compatibility with the IFTTT (If This Then That) platform. You can use IFTTT to tell products like light switches, thermostats, and A/V equipment to react a certain way according to the position of the garage door (opened or closed).

And you don’t need to worry about NOVA working with your existing garage door opener. Skylink Group designed it to be retrofitted directly onto most brands of garage door openers.

“With the NOVA, we are providing homeowners with a smart hub that can control a majority of smart home accessories on the market, while offering an added safety solution to ensure the safety of families across the globe,” says Gallen Tsui, president of Skylink Group. “The built-in sound detector will revolutionize the way we view the smart home—what was once an extraneous fuction of the home will now be considered essential.”

The Skylink NOVA retails for $99.99, and will be available at the Skylink website this spring.

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *