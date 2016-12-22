Skip links

Water Damage Prevention System Shuts Off Hot Water Main

Guardian by Dome system turns off the water when a leak is detected.  

More than 14,000 water damage claims are filed every day, costing insurance companies over $5 billion annually. Guardian by Dome aims to change this by developing a smart water damage prevention system that not only detects leaks but responds by shutting off the water main.

“What Nest did for climate control, Guardian will do for water damage prevention. This standalone system not only provides convenience but also peace of mind for a very real and often financially devastating problem: water damage,” says Matthew Cwiokowski, director of home automation at Elexa Consumer Products.

The Guardian, promoted as being able to install in less than five minutes, includes the following:

  • Smart Water Valve Controller:The controller installs on an existing water main with no plumber or tools required. It has an optional battery backup to ensure your home is protected even without power.
  • Water Detector:The sensors connect to the Valve right out of the box automatically with no configuration required, can be placed virtually anywhere across hundreds of feet, and have a 10-year battery life.
  • Smart Siren:The siren notifies users of detected water leaks via beeps or verbal warnings – perfect for homeowners or apartment residents without access to a water main shut-off valve.
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

