Vivint Smart Home Launches Networked Neighborhood-Watch Security System

Security cameras do a good job of keeping watch over your home, but what if you could see things unfold throughout the entire neighborhood. Vivint Smart Home offers a solution that lets you link to a network of shared residential cameras positioned throughout an entire neighborhood. From the free mobile app, called Streety, you can keep an eye on the kids, cars and property through live video feeds and use recorded video clips to investigate incidents that happen not just on your property, but down the street.

“Streety helps build stronger communities through smarter neighborhoods,” says Clint Gordon-Carroll, vice president and general manager of cameras at Vivint Smart Home. As cameras are one of the fastest growing segments in the smart home industry, neighbors often ask each other if cameras captured something around their home or on the street.

The app will be available beginning in Spring 2018, and you don’t need to be a Vivint customer or even have your own camera to link into the network.

Here’s what Streety lets you do: