Vivint Home Security Ranks Highest on J.D. Power Study

With so many home security systems on the market, it can be difficult to choose which one to have installed in your home. Most systems provide ample protection and are easy to use. Couple this with the installation know-how of a highly skilled professional security integrator, and you really can’t go wrong. Still, it never hurts to dig deeper.

J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics, has released the results of its 2017 Home Security Satisfaction Study. It reports that in the growing professionally installed and monitored home/residential security market, overall customer satisfaction with home security brands is high relative to other at-home studies on such things as windows and patio doors; home improvement retailers; clothes washers and dryers; and dishwashers. The 2017 Home Security Satisfaction Study revealed that, on a 1,000-point scale, overall customer satisfaction for home security is 831, compared with all other at-home studies at 825.

In the J.D. press announcement, Greg Truex, senior director of the At-Home Practice at J.D. Power, states that “There’s a clear connection between a customer’s level of product knowledge and level of satisfaction. Satisfaction is crucial because it leads to more recommendations and increased brand loyalty, which are important in such a big industry.”

Vivint Smart Home (851) ranked highest in customer satisfaction among home security brands. The 2017 Home Security Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with professionally installed and monitored home/residential security brands by examining four factors (in alphabetical order): billing and payment; customer service; enrollment; and usage.

Vivint Smart Home performed well in J.D. Power’s high importance attributes, which are: effectiveness of securing my home; ease of using the system; timeliness of resolving problem, question or request; and clarity of information provided for customer service. Guardian Protection Services (841) ranked second and AT&T (Digital Life) and MONI (839) ranked third in a tie.

The study is based on responses from 3,134 customers who own a professionally installed and monitored home/residential security system and was fielded in August-September 2017.