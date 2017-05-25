TP-Link Launches Deco M5 Mesh Networking System

Mesh networking has become a popular way for homeowners to establish a reliable Wi-Fi communications with smart devices. The security of those network-connected devices is a feature that the Deco M5 Whole-Home Wi-Fii System from TP-Link promotes as a huge selling point.

Equipped with TP-Link HomeCare, Deco M5 systems offers an impressive line-up of built-in security features. TP-Link HomeCare provides exploit and malware protection, powered by TrendMicro, along with an SPI firewall, device access control and secure remote control of the network via the TP-Link Deco mobile app. This network security protection safeguards every device in your home safe from malware and hackers, while security patterns provide peace of mind that your family is always protected from the latest threats.

Robust parental controls allow you to manage and monitor access of network services, regardless of applications or URLs, for children by time allowance, even when you’re not home. Monthly usage reports are automatically sent to your phone to keep you apprised of activity on your network.

“As home Wi-Fi networks are supporting more users and mobile devices than ever before, security across your home network becomes increasingly important,” says Dr. Terence Liu, TrendMicro vice president. “Through our integration in TP-Link HomeCare, Deco M5 Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems are equipped with a comprehensive package of security features, so you can trust that your home network is always protected.”

Powered by a quad-core processor, Deco M5 Whole-Home Wi-Fi Systems deploy the latest mesh technology to paint your home in Wi-Fi. The dual-band AC1300 system is capable of throughput speeds of 400 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps on the 5GHz band, and it supports MU-MIMO data streaming. Deco M5 is comprised of a system of three units that can be customized to fit your WI-Fi coverage needs, up to 4,500 square feet. With additional units, the Deco M5 system can easily scale up to accommodate even larger spaces. Up to ten Deco M5 units can be added to a single network at any given time for seamless Wi-Fi coverage across incredibly large spaces.

Deco M5 utilizes TP-Link’s Adaptive Routing Technology (ART) to ensure your network is always operating at top speeds, quickly identifying and selecting the fastest path for your devices to connect to the network. This intelligent selection removes the guesswork from reliable connectivity. Deco M5 also optimizes connections between devices to deliver the very best in coverage and ensure you receive the strongest performance throughout your entire home at all times. With Deco, you also have the ability to control how bandwidth is used, making it easy to prioritize services and devices for heavy-bandwidth tasks such as HD video streaming, online gaming or video chats.

The TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home Wi-Fi System is now available at HSN and other leading retailers in store and online with an MSRP of $299 for a three-pack system.