Top Smart Home Security Concern: Did I Lock the Door?

A recent survey from Wakefield Research and Schlage, an Allegion brand of smart locks, reveals Americans’ No. 1 concern when it comes to smart-home security: “Wait… did I lock the door?”

Out of the 1,000 U.S. adults surveyed, 75 percent have felt uncertain about whether or not they locked their doors upon leaving the house. The data jumps to nearly 81 percent among parents and 83 percent among Millennials (we’re a forgetful bunch).

The survey also reveals that 43 percent of consumers have experienced or know someone who has experienced a break-in when they were not home.

“As technology evolves, locking devices will continue to advance and offer additional capabilities,” says Ann Matheis, marketing director at Allegion.

As the popularity of smart home devices continues to increase, there are a number of solutions available to ease your fears. For example, the August Smart Lock Pro and Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt let you double-check (and control) the status of their locks from anywhere with their mobile devices.

Additional Findings from the Home Security Survey

Here are a few smart locks that you can add to the door of your smart home:

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately)

Z-wave technology connects to your home automation system and lets you lock or unlock your door remotely via the web or smartphone

3-Alert modes (activity, tamper and forced entry) let you know when someone is coming or going and communicate potential security threats

Memory for up to 30 different access

Open the door from a smartphone

Send and manage eKey access via smartphone

Bluetooth Smart ready with a Bluetooth 4.0 enabled device

History and notifications – see who locked/unlocked Kevo

Smart Home compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Ring Doorbell, Skybell, Nest Learning Thermostat, select Honeywell Thermostats, Android Wear and IFTTT

Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control (Wink or SmartThings hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately)

Create up to 250 unique pin codes to share with family and friends (25 with no controller)

Unlock by entering your 4-8 digit PIN code on the backlit, push button keypad, with your smart home app (i.e. SmartThings) or using your physical key

Control your door with your smartphone

Keep your existing deadbolt–installs in minutes on the inside of your door.

Grant or restrict access to visitors anytime

Automatically locks your door as you leave and auto-unlocks as you approach

Voice Control – Lock your door using Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or the Google Assistant

Track who is coming and going with a 24/7 activity log on your smartphone