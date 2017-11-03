The New Wink Lookout Offers a Complete Home Safety Solution

A home security system is made up of many parts. Wink combines many of these pieces together in a new home safety solution called Lookout. The Lookout system is ideally suited to those looking for a comprehensive security monitoring service but not looking to pay high prices, monthly fees, or deal with any hidden contracts

These Lookout smart security essentials include:

2 Door / Window Sensors – easily affix to door and window frames around the home and alert you via the Wink mobile app when activity is detected.

1 Motion Sensor – detects a wide range of motion, with adjustable sensitivity for pet immunity, and can be mounted to the wall or placed on a table or shelf anywhere in the home.

1Siren & Chime – works in tandem with the door/window sensor and miton sensor to sound and flash a light to ward off intruders and alert household members and neighbors. The chime offers 10 selectable sounds, with three volume levels, and can be triggered to sound when events occur such as doors, windows, and garage doors opening and closing.

1 Hub 2 – pre-connected out-of-the-box to the door/window sensors, motion sensor, and siren and adds them to your Wink account in a matter of minutes. In addition to the Lookout, the Hub 2 brings hundreds of products from dozens of brands together into the Wink mobile app.

The new Z-Wave-enabled products that work with the security system can be purchased together or separately and are brought to life by the new, free-to-use Lookout mobile dashboard, which is coming soon in the Wink mobile app.

The Lookout works with many other Wink-compatible alarms, locks, cameras, doorbells, door/window sensors, motion sensors, and garage door openers. Visit here for more information on what works with the system.

The system retails for $199 and will be available at Wink.com, HomeDepot.com, and Amazon.com.