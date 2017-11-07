Stop Porch Pirates: 9 Effective Ways to Protect Holiday Packages from Theft

A 2016 report says that UPS alone will deliver more than 700 million packages to homes and businesses between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. It’s prime time for thieves to run off with those holiday deliveries, and a report from insuranceQuotes.com confirms it: An estimated 23 million Americans have had packages stolen from their homes. Don’t be a part of that statistic this year–add some smart tech to your home to protect your holiday packages. Here are a few ideas:

Doorbell Camera: Available from companies including August Home, Vivint, and Ring, among others, these devices allow you to speak with the delivery person remotely from your smartphone, view the delivery in process, and if you add a companion electronic door lock, even unlock the door for the delivery person to leave your package inside. You can watch him leave your house and lock the house back up as you work, shop, or sip coffee at your local café.

Surveillance Camera: Look for a camera that has a built in motion detector and a built-in SD card. The idea: when the camera notices someone approach your front door, it begins recording. Another nice feature: some surveillance cameras send you a text message when they detect motion. You can then view the action in real time. You might not be able to catch the crook right then and there, but you’ll have visual evidence to use later.

Surveillance Camera on Steroids: Kuna combines a motion sensor, surveillance camera, and speaker/microphone into a stylish exterior light fixture. The product can notify you when it notices someone on your porch and can either sound an alarm or play a prerecorded greeting, such as “Can I help you?”; “Sorry, not interested”; or “I’m busy right now.” You choose your method of deterrent via a companion app.

Ring offers a similar product, but instead of a standard exterior light, it integrates a floodlight with a built-in camera, motion sensor, and two-way talk.

Specialty Sensor: Part of a good offense is a good defense—in other words, you can prevent porch piracy by actually removing the packages before thieves even have a chance to get to them. At about the size of a Frisbee, a device called the Package Guard notifies you and your neighbor via a text the instant a package is set on the disc. The can disarm the Package Guard remotely or leave it on—in which case a loud siren will activate if the package is removed.

Other Tips to Deter Porch Pirates

Lived in look. Buy a few lights that can be set up to turn on and off in a random pattern. You can buy motorized window shades that can do the same thing.

Security all around. Complete security systems that you can install yourself are widely available. Many of these let you pay for professional monitoring only when you really need it—like during the holidays.

Lots of lights. Be sure your entire property—not just the front porch—is adequately illuminated. Motion triggered lights are great.

Signs of security. Let potential thieves know they are being watched by installing surveillance cameras in plain sight. Also, make sure the yard sign that comes with your system can be easily spotted. Vivint makes one that includes a solar light so it’s visible at night.

Valuable protection. The Home8 Action View Wi-Fi Camera and MEMS Valuables Tracking Sensor will send you and alert if something valuable in your home is tampered with or moved—like a painting, vase, or jewelry box. The camera then springs into action, letting you view what’s happening via your smartphone