Smarter Online Shopping: How to Protect Your Holiday Deliveries from Being Stolen

With the Christmas shopping season right around the corner, busy tight-crunched families will begin to rely on the Internet for online shopping and the postal service for safe, on-time delivery of purchased items. Once the packages have been deposited on the doorstep of a home, however, all bets are off about its safety.

The threat is shockingly real and costing consumers big bucks. According to a study conducted by Princeton Survey Research Associates International, 23 million Americans have had a package stolen from their front door before they could open it. Based on the average online shopping cart, that equates to an estimated $1.5 billion in items stolen. The holiday season exacerbates the problem, with 62 percent of consumers saying they receive more packages than they would at any other time of the year, according to a study by August Home. The likelihood of being targeted for package theft increases by 81 percent.

“Package theft is increasingly exponentially. And this doesn’t just affect consumers’ wallets as they replace stolen goods, it’s also a threat to them feeling safe and secure it home,” says Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home. “With an average value of packages stolen costing $200 or more to replace, 80 percent of homeowners mentioned that they would rather invest in smart technology, which would eliminate this worry once and for all, rather than continue to spend money replacing stolen goods.”

There a few technologies that can mitigate the risk of theft. An IP surveillance camera can help by allowing you to see and converse with anyone who steps onto the porch right from your mobile phone. Speaking through the camera’s built-in microphone can create the impression that someone is home—which could be enough to discourage someone from running off with your package. Add a motion sensor for extra assurance (many cameras have them built-in), so that you are notified via a text to your smartphone whenever the sensor detects that someone has stepped up in the vicinity of your chosen package drop-off point. A video doorbell can also act as a deterrent by providing, real-time video surveillance, motion-triggered alerts, and two-way communications support.

For many homeowners, a better course of action is granting the delivery person access into your home so that packages can be left inside the house. In fact, the August Study indicates that 69 percent feel more comfortable letting someone in their home than leaving packages outside the house. But how do you do this if you’re not home? The solution: a smart door lock that can be remotely accessed via your smartphone.

Easily installed on any deadbolt compatible door, a smart lock can be unlocked and locked from a mobile device. It’s not a smart lock’s ability to let a delivery person inside the house that consumers feel appealing. According to the August study, they also positively cite being able to see the delivery person inside their home, what the delivery person enter and exit the home, and remotely lock the door behind the delivery person when they leave. Furthermore, in case of foul play, consumers take comfort knowing that smart home technology can be used to identify package thieves and provide valuable evidence to the authorities. Most smart door locks lack video surveillance capabilities, so you’ll need to pair it up with a video doorbell or surveillance camera; however, this could all change as manufacturers combine features together for device that can handle every task required for complete protection from package theft. One company that’s developed an all-in one security solution is Gate. Integrated into the smart lock are a motion-activated camera, two-way audio, call button, keypad, and traditional cylinder. Gate is available through a crowfunding campaign on Indiegogo.