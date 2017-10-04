Smart Doorbell Camera Outsmarts Intruders

SkyBell’s new Wi-Fi doorbell camera, the Skybell HD, lets you see who’s at your door without the risk of opening it. According to skybell.com: “Data suggests that burglars ring your doorbell to find out if you’re home or away. SkyBell has already helped customers prevent break-ins before they happen, keep their homes and families safe. Swap your current doorbell for a Skybell, and enjoy a higher level of safety and security with remote monitoring and cloud recording features.”

When a visitor presses the doorbell, the SkyBell sends a live feed alert to your smartphone. You can see, hear, and speak to your visitor with a free app for selected iOS and Android devices, no matter where you are.

Check out the Youtube video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=_bRW0oiWKe4

Features include HD video that allows you to see your visitor up to 1080p HD and 5x zoom; the motion sensor enables the SkyBell to alert you even when the visitor doesn’t press the button; Live monitoring capabilities allow you to monitor your front door at any time by starting the video from the app; The SkyBell can record each video enabling you to download or watch them at any time; Multiple people can receive alerts to answer the door and multiple devices can be used on each account; and, 2 way audio allows you to communication with your visitor.

The Skybell HD video doorbell also provides an activity history so you can review the day’s events while you were away – including missed visitors, answered video calls and motion alerts. Its night color vision also enables you to see a visitor at night – in full color HD video. And, to keep peace and quiet in the house, you can turn off the home’s doorbell chime from the app when needed.

The Skybell Wi-Fi Video Doorbell HD is available for purchase on the Skybell website for $199.00.