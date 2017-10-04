Electronic House

Main navigation

Home Security

Smart Doorbell Camera Outsmarts Intruders

SkyBell smart doorbell camera lets you see, hear and speak to the visitor at your door via your smartphone.

Leave a Comment

doorbell camera

SkyBell’s new Wi-Fi doorbell camera, the Skybell HD, lets you see who’s at your door without the risk of opening it. According to skybell.com: “Data suggests that burglars ring your doorbell to find out if you’re home or away. SkyBell has already helped customers prevent break-ins before they happen, keep their homes and families safe. Swap your current doorbell for a Skybell, and enjoy a higher level of safety and security with remote monitoring and cloud recording features.”

When a visitor presses the doorbell, the SkyBell sends a live feed alert to your smartphone. You can see, hear, and speak to your visitor with a free app for selected iOS and Android devices, no matter where you are.

Check out the Youtube video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=_bRW0oiWKe4

Features include HD video that allows you to see your visitor up to 1080p HD and 5x zoom; the motion sensor enables the SkyBell to alert you even when the visitor doesn’t press the button; Live monitoring capabilities allow you to monitor your front door at any time by starting the video from the app; The SkyBell can record each video enabling you to download or watch them at any time; Multiple people can receive alerts to answer the door and multiple devices can be used on each account; and, 2 way audio allows you to communication with your visitor.

The Skybell HD video doorbell also provides an activity history so you can review the day’s events while you were away – including missed visitors, answered video calls and motion alerts. Its night color vision also enables you to see a visitor at night – in full color HD video. And, to keep peace and quiet in the house, you can turn off the home’s doorbell chime from the app when needed.

The Skybell Wi-Fi Video Doorbell HD is available for purchase on the Skybell website for $199.00.

Nothing’s More Important Than Keeping Your Home Safe for Your Family

Security is one of the most popular electronic amenities for the smart home. Whether your system is programmed by a professional or you go it alone by using DIY home security products, a well-planned system can ensure peace of mind.

Our 14 point checklist will help determine if your house is a strong candidate for a professional security system.

Get the checklist!

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *