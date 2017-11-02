Should You Install a Home Security System Yourself?

When it comes to do-it-yourself (DIY) home security systems, perhaps there really is nothing to fear except fear itself. While some prefer to leave the installation of their home security system to a professional, other enterprising folks are taking a serious look at the task of doing it themselves. The notion of DIY home security is taking on some serious traction and growing in popularity.

According to research firm Markets and Markets, the global DIY home automation market is expected to reach $21.30 million by 2020 at a Calculate Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) of 37.9% between 2015 and 2020. Although the report specifies “home automation systems,” home security systems are often lumped into this category, due to the fact that many can also control lights, thermostats and other equipment. The Markets and Markets report states that “The DIY home automation market is driven by the increasing demand of energy efficient solutions and the rising security concerns. The growth opportunities in the DIY home automation market are being witnessed due to the increasing adoption of automated services, government incentives for green initiatives, and the lower cost of DIY systems compared to professionally installed systems.”

One of the most appealing aspects of DIY is the cost factor. It’s cheaper, in plain English, to set up something yourself rather than hiring a professional to do it for you. DIY home security products provide the peace of mind people want but without the heftier price tag of a professionally installed system that they may not want. DIYers can buy what they want and leave the rest. And DIY systems can be expanded as you go along and allow the option to add more cameras and other equipment later on.

Another perk is that your system is not married to the home you currently live in. If you move somewhere else, your security system can move with you. And, you can take the up a notch if you go with a DIY home security manufacturer that offers on-demand home monitoring. This will give you the added protection of a professional monitoring center that will dispatch emergency services if needed.