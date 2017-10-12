Shining a Spotlight On The Ring Floodlight Cam

Surveillance cameras have come a long way in their ability to see at night, but shining a little light on the situation never hurts. Understanding the need for surveillance cameras to be able to see and capture footage under dark conditions, Ring created a solution that combines a camera with a pair of floodlights.

The Floodlight Cam by Ring, a motion-activated security camera, captures HD video, features two ultra-bright LED floodlights, two-way talk and a 110dB siren alarm. It offers a 140-degree field of view camera that detects motion via its wide angle motion sensors. It uses infra-red night vision with two LED motion sensing lights that cover a 270 degree field to illuminate every corner of the home and monitor blind spots with optimal video quality.

Smartphone Notifications & HomeKit Integration

The Floodlight Cam puts home security at the user’s fingertips, and sends instant alerts to their smartphone, tablet or PC whenever it detects motion. The free Ring app enables them to protect their property and monitor their home from anywhere. Users can also customize the motion zone and scheduling settings so they will only be notified when it matters. The Floodlight Cam provides live view streaming and audio and is iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 compatible. It also works with other Ring cameras to create a ring of security around the home, and integrates with a variety of other technologies including ADT Pulse, the Apple HomeKit, Wink, Hue and Kevo. It comes in two waterproof finishes – black and white.

Installaton and Pricing

It’s easy to self-install; Floodlight Cam easily replaces existing wired floodlights and connects to standard junction boxes. The app allows the user to zoom in and pan around to focus on their most important areas, as well as flash the lights and sound the alarm. Floodlight Cam is weather-resistant and can operate in severe temperature conditions spanning 20 degrees below zero to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with a one-year warranty on parts, and lifetime purchase protection, It is sold on the Ring Website for $249.00 for a single cam, and $448.00 for a two-pack.