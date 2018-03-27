Security Camera Recognizes Faces; Records and Stores up to 3 Days’ Worth of Data Without Power

It’s not unusual for a security camera to send an alert to your smartphone when someone steps into their detection zone. It’s a helpful way of knowing exactly when there’s a visitor at your house. But are you able to tell exactly who that visitor is? If the lighting conditions are right and the resolution of the camera is high, you might be able to identify the guest. If not, you might be left wondering.

Facial Recognition

With the introduction of its Lynx Pro Security Camera, Tend is making sure you always know who is at the front door… at least those you have already identified as being regular visitors. The camera’s intelligent facial recognition software you upload familiar faces to the free Tend Secure App, and control who Lynx Pro recognizes. From there you will receive check-in notifications for these known persons. This real-time recognition allows users to know exactly who is present on their property at any time.

High-Def Video Streaming

Lynx Pro offers crystal clear HD video quality recording for outstanding clarity in every capture, as well as real-time live video streaming and manual recording from any mobile device using the Tend Secure app. Two-way audio allows you to communicate with visitors through the Tend Secure app.

Built-in Battery Backup

With its built-in battery backup and local storage, Lynx Pro provides uninterrupted monitoring and will store up to three days’ worth of data in the event of a power or Internet outage. Once power or Internet returns, local data is uploaded to the cloud.

Cloud Storage

The system includes seven days’ worth of free data storage on Tend’s cloud platform to backup and review videos for the previous week**. Access to the secure cloud storage is available from anywhere on any iOS or Android device through the free Tend Secure app.

Weatherproof

Lynx Pro’s IP65-rated weatherproof housing makes it long-lasting and durable in any outdoor environment, and its infrared night-vision monitors property in complete darkness. The onboard motion detector automatically triggers recording and can be configured to send an instant alert to users’ mobile device for motion-triggered events.

Pricing and Availability

The Lynx Pro is available to pre-order now for $119.99 through March 31, 2018 and will then return to the regular price of $149.99.