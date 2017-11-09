Ring Protect: Why You Can’t Buy This Home Security Kit

Although Ring just recently introduced its new security system, Ring Protect, which is designed to connect a home’s lights, cameras and doorbells, a Delaware judge blocked the sale of it on Nov.2, because the system is at the center of a pending lawsuit initiated by competing security company ADT.

The Ring Protect do-it-yourself home-security system, which starts at $199, includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor for a window or door, motion detector and range extender. Additional sensors sell for $20 each and motion detectors go for $30.

Ring Protect works with all of the company’s products, spanning its video doorbells and floodlight and spotlight cameras, and other home-security products such as smart carbon monoxide detectors, locks, lights, thermostats, and sensors.

ADT filed the lawsuit earlier this year. ADT’s gripe? That Ring misused proprietary information that is received when Ring acquired Zonoff. Approximately 75 of Zonoff’s employees were hired by Ring, including Zonoff CEO Mike Harris. According to a report issued by The Verge, ADT, in its lawsuit alleges that Ring used Zonoff’s ZI software in its devices–software that belonged to ADT. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Ring obtained security trade secrets via “theft and felony” after Zonoff faltered on its debts owed to ADT. And, Ring, according to BizJournals.com, opened an office in Zonoff’s hometown of Philadelphia and put Harris in charge of its Ring Solutions unit.

Ring counters that the software was, in fact, part of their deal when it purchased Zonoff. Although the trial began in September, the court, according to CNET, has not yet ruled on it. It has, however, ordered that Ring cease all sales of devices using the intellectual property in question. So, if the Ring Protect is on your holiday Wish List, you may have to forego it, if a ruling doesn’t come in time. The Ring Protect system was slated to be sold on Ring.com, HomeDepot.com and BestBuy.com, as well as in brick and mortar Home Depot and Best Buy stores.

ADT’s comment, according to CNET, is “ADT respects the intellectual property of others, as we expect others to respect our own; and we look forward to a successful final resolution to this matter.”