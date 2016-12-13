How to Protect Your Home During Your Holiday Vacation

Article courtesy of Protective Security Services

If you’re planning on being away from your home for an extended period of time this holiday season, you might be worried about the idea of coming home to find your valuables missing or part of your property destroyed. No one wants to spend their time off stressing out about whether or not their home is secure. Instead of asking your neighbors to continuously text you with updates, you can keep an eye on your property in real time with dozens of home security products and systems. And it doesn’t matter where you are—down the street, across town, in a different state, or half way around the world—you’ll have the peace of mind that your house and property are well protected.

Live Stream Video

Sometimes having a normal security camera watching over your belongings isn’t enough. If someone breaks into your home while you’re away, you won’t find out until it’s too late. When you use a home security camera that’s connected to the Internet, you can remotely view and manage your video files in real time. Many home security products come with apps that you can download on your phone or tablet, giving instant access to what’s happening in your home at all times. If you spot something suspicious, you can take action immediately.

24 Hour Monitoring From Security Professionals

Keeping your property safe can be a full-time job. If you don’t like the idea of being glued to your home’s security camera during your vacation, you can partner with a home security company that will watch over your home 24 hours a day so you don’t have to. They will contact the fire department or the police if they notice anything out of the ordinary. You can rest assured knowing that someone is always keeping an eye on your belongings while you’re away. Services that allow you to pay for monitoring only when you need it are becoming more popular.

Motion Detection Sensors

Placing remote sensors throughout your home will help you take your security system to the next level. You can purchase a range of motion-activated indoor and outdoor sensors that will automatically alert you when you something moves in or around your home. They can even detect the sound of glass shattering. You can also put sensors next to your valuables, giving you the ability to keep an eye on your most prized possessions.

Remote Controlled Lighting

Houses that remain dark for long periods of time tend to attract attention in the neighborhood. Thieves target homes that don’t look lived in. You can connect your home’s lighting to a control system that allows you to turn your lights on and off remotely. You can scare thieves away with a blast of strobe lighting; or you can schedule the lights to activate randomly throughout the day to make your home seem more lived in.